Ibrahim Center

Hosted by

Ibrahim Center

About this event

Moon Sighting Family Iftar & Carnival

7563 South Fwy

Houston, TX 77021, USA

General admission (Adults)
Free

To help us plan food and space with care, please RSVP by the Monday before the event. Your timely RSVP ensures everyone is welcomed and provided for. 

General admission (Teens 13 and up)
Free

To help us plan food and space with care, please RSVP by the Monday before the event. Your timely RSVP ensures everyone is welcomed and provided for. 

General admission (Children 3-12)
Free

To help us plan food and space with care, please RSVP by the Monday before the event. Your timely RSVP ensures everyone is welcomed and provided for. 

General admission (Children 0-2)
Free

To help us plan food and space with care, please RSVP by the Monday before the event. Your timely RSVP ensures everyone is welcomed and provided for. 

Add a donation for Ibrahim Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!