Moonbeam's NICU Store

🧸 Caiden’s Hope 6-inch Teddy Bear — A Little Hug with A Big Heart

This sweet 6-inch Teddy Bear from Caiden’s Hope is a delicate, cuddly keepsake designed to bring a bit of comfort wherever it goes. Soft, plush, and just the right size to hold close (whether at home, in your car, or tucked under an arm), this charming bear is more than just a cute collectible — it’s a symbol of care and compassion.

Perfect size: ~6 inches tall — a pocket-sized companion that’s easy to hug and quick to love.

Color & feel: Winter white plush — evokes warmth, peace, and hope.

Mission-driven: Every purchase goes toward helping Caiden’s Hope support families navigating the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

🎁 Two Meaningful Ways to Give

✨ Buy it for yourself

This teddy makes a lovely little pick-me-up or collectible — a reminder of hope you can keep on your desk, shelf, or nightstand.

🤲 Send it as a gift to a NICU family

You can choose to have the bear delivered directly to a family with a baby in the NICU. It becomes a thoughtful, tangible sign of encouragement during a tough, emotional time, a way for you to share warmth and support in their moment of need. Parents facing NICU stays often cherish small tokens like this teddy, as they offer comfort when days are long and uncertain.

💛 Why it matters: Behind this little bear is a big mission — Caiden’s Hope Foundation supports NICU parents by helping reduce some of the financial and emotional burdens that come with prolonged hospital stays. Each bear is more than a plush toy — it’s a tiny ambassador of hope.