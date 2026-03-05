Mooneyham PTA
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Mooneyham PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Mooneyham PTA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2301 Eden Dr, McKinney, TX 75072

Byron Nelson - 4 Tickets item
Byron Nelson - 4 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets valid for one tournament day at the Byron Nelson Golf Tournament in McKinney. Value of $300.


Must be used between 5/21/26 and 5/24/26.

World Springs - 2 Free Soak Passes item
World Springs - 2 Free Soak Passes
$40

Starting bid

Two free soak passes at World Springs in The Colony. Value of $210.


Expires 12/31/26.

World Springs - 2 Free Soak Passes (Copy) item
World Springs - 2 Free Soak Passes (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Two free soak passes at World Springs in The Colony. Value of $210.


Expires 12/31/26.

Texas Rangers Tickets item
Texas Rangers Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets to a Texas Rangers game (up to an outfield mezzanine value) in Arlington. Value of $100.


Valid for 2026 Monday - Thursday games.

Excludes 4/27-4/29, 5/25-5/28, and 9/15-9/24.



Urban Air - Ultimate Birthday Party item
Urban Air - Ultimate Birthday Party
$50

Starting bid

1 free Ultimate Birthday Party for ten at Urban Air in Frisco. Value of $359.


Party package includes 2 hours of play time, bottled waters, party favor scratch offs, Urban Air socks, balloons, plates, napkins, and forks, digital invitations, set up and clean up and a shared party host.


Package value may be used towards the upgrade of any party package.


Valid Sunday - Thursday.

Expires 12/31/26.

Perot Museum - Core 5 Membership item
Perot Museum - Core 5 Membership
$15

Starting bid

One year of unlimited general admission for 5 people age 2+, access to members-only hours, $5 museum parking, 10% discount at the cafe and museum shop, reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions in the ASTC Passport Program


Located in Dallas. Value $165.


Redeem by 4/10/2027.

Heritage Ranch Golf - Golf for 4 item
Heritage Ranch Golf - Golf for 4
$50

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 including 2 golf car rentals at Heritage Ranch Golf Course in McKinney. Value of $300.


Expires 5/31/27. Valid Monday through Thursday.

The Cove - Cabana Rental & 5 Tickets item
The Cove - Cabana Rental & 5 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Cabana rental and 5 free admission tickets at The Cove in Little Elm. Value of $220.


Redeem by 12/31/2026. Valid Monday - Friday.

Zelene Head Spa item
Zelene Head Spa
$25

Starting bid

1 hour Nourish & Revive Head Spa service at Zelene Head Spa in Frisco. Value of $150.


inLife Wellness Pilates - 10 Class Pack item
inLife Wellness Pilates - 10 Class Pack
$25

Starting bid

10 free classes at inLife Wellness Pilates in Frisco. Value of $249.

Sweat60 - Month of Unlimited Classes item
Sweat60 - Month of Unlimited Classes
$20

Starting bid

One free month of unlimited classes at Sweat60 in Prosper. Value of $174.


Expires 12/31/26.

AT&T Stadium - VIP Tour for 2 item
AT&T Stadium - VIP Tour for 2
$10

Starting bid

VIP Tour of AT&T Stadium for 2 in Arlington. Value of $80.


Expires 1/31/27.

Alpha Omega Gymnastics - 1 Month of Gymnastics item
Alpha Omega Gymnastics - 1 Month of Gymnastics
$15

Starting bid

1 free month of gymnastics at Alpha Omega Gymnastics in McKinney Value of $130.


Expires 5/31/26. 1 per family. New students only.

Alpha Omega Gymnastics - 1 Month of Gymnastics (Copy) item
Alpha Omega Gymnastics - 1 Month of Gymnastics (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

1 free month of gymnastics at Alpha Omega Gymnastics in McKinney Value of $130.


Expires 5/31/26. 1 per family. New students only.

Metroplex Gymnastics - Free Month of Gymnastics item
Metroplex Gymnastics - Free Month of Gymnastics
$15

Starting bid

1 free month of gymnastics at Metroplex Gymnastics in Allen. Value of $105.


Expires 1/31/27. Valid for new students only.

Metroplex Gymnastics - Free Month of Swim Lessons item
Metroplex Gymnastics - Free Month of Swim Lessons
$15

Starting bid

1 free month of swim lessons at Metroplex Gymnastics in Allen. Value of $105.


Expires 1/31/27. Valid for new students only.

Ninja Nation - 10 Punch Pass item
Ninja Nation - 10 Punch Pass
$20

Starting bid

Open Gym 10 punch pass at Ninja Nation located in Frisco. Value of $150.


Dallas Children's Theater - Four Admission Tickets item
Dallas Children's Theater - Four Admission Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Family four pack admission tickets to the Dallas Children's Theater located in Dallas. Value of $150.


Redeem by 5/29/2027.

Hawaiian Waters - 2 Tickets item
Hawaiian Waters - 2 Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Two daily admission tickets to Hawaiian Waters. Valid at The Colony or Garland locations. Value of $85.


Redeem by 9/7/2026. Must email 72 hours in advance to redeem.

Fort Worth Zoo - 2 Adult Admissions item
Fort Worth Zoo - 2 Adult Admissions
$10

Starting bid

Two adult admission passes to the Fort Worth Zoo located in Ft. Worth. Value of $44.


Redeem by 6/30/2026.

Strikz - Community Fun Pass item
Strikz - Community Fun Pass
$20

Starting bid

Community Fun Pass including 1.5 hours of bowling with shoes for up to 5 guests, laser tag, and five $5 game cards at Strikz in Frisco. Value of $150.


Redeem by 6/30/2026. Not valid on Saturdays

Main Event item
Main Event
$10

Starting bid

1 hour of bowling and a $50 FUN card for Main Event located in Frisco. Value of $84.


Redeem by 6/30/2026.


Bowling is 1 lane for up to 5 guests valid Sunday through Thursday

Main Event item
Main Event
$10

Starting bid

1 hour of bowling and a five $10 FUN cards for Main Event located in Frisco. Value of $84.


Redeem by 6/30/2026.


Bowling is 1 lane for up to 5 guests valid Sunday through Thursday. FUN cards are 1 per person per visit.

Main Event item
Main Event
$10

Starting bid

5 thirty minutes of game play at Main Event located in Frisco.


Redeem by 6/30/2026.


One coupon per person per day.

Main Event item
Main Event
$10

Starting bid

5 thirty minutes of game play at Main Event located in Frisco.


Redeem by 6/30/2026.


One coupon per person per day.

Pinstack - Experience Package item
Pinstack - Experience Package
$20

Starting bid

Experience package including 1 hour of bowling, 1 appetizer, and 4 game cards at Pinstack. Value of $123.


Redeem by 6/30/2026.

Top Golf - $50 Gameplay item
Top Golf - $50 Gameplay
$10

Starting bid

$50 gameplay certificate for Top Golf in The Colony. Value of $50.


Redeem by 7/31/2026.

Frisco Daddy Daughter Dance - 2 Tickets item
Frisco Daddy Daughter Dance - 2 Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Frisco Daddy Daughter Dance on 4/18/26 located at the Star in Frisco. Value of $60.

Class Axe - $50 Gift Card item
Class Axe - $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate for Class Axe in Dallas. Value of $50.


All participants must be at least 12 years old.


Redeem by 10/10/2026.

Meow Wolf - 2 Free Admissions item
Meow Wolf - 2 Free Admissions
$15

Starting bid

2 free admission passes at Meow Wolf located in Grapevine. Value of $68.


Redeem by 12/31/2026.

Monster Mini Golf item
Monster Mini Golf
$10

Starting bid

4 free golf passes and a $10 arcade card for Monster Mini Golf located in Frisco. Value of $62.


Redeem by 12/31/2026.

Park Hill Fine Art Portrait - $1,500 Gift Certificate item
Park Hill Fine Art Portrait - $1,500 Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$1,500 gift certificate includes a commissioned 14" fine art heirloom family portrait with lavish artistry at Park Hill Fine Art in Fort Worth.


Expires 7/10/26.

Great Escape Room - $50 Gift Card item
Great Escape Room - $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card to the Great Escape Room Experience located in Richardson. Value of $50.


Redeem by 10/10/2026.

Painting with a Twist - $80 Gift Card item
Painting with a Twist - $80 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$80 gift card for Painting with a Twist located in McKinney. Value of $80.


Redeem by 8/31/2026.

APEX Centre - Family Day Pass item
APEX Centre - Family Day Pass
$5

Starting bid

Family Day Pass valid for free on-day admission to the APEX Centre in McKinney.


Value $35

Expires 4/30/27

Frisco RoughRiders - 4 Tickets item
Frisco RoughRiders - 4 Tickets
$10

Starting bid

4 Best Seats in the House ticket to a Frisco Roughriders game. Value of $100.


Must be used in the 2026 season.

Heard Museum - 4 tickets item
Heard Museum - 4 tickets
$5

Starting bid

4 admission tickets to the Heard Museum located in McKinney. Value of $64.


Must be redeemed by 4/2027.

Sci-Tech Discovery Center - 5 tickets item
Sci-Tech Discovery Center - 5 tickets
$5

Starting bid

5 admission tickets to the Sci-Tech Discovery Center located in Frisco. Value of $50.


Redeem by 7/31/2026.

Comerica Center - 4 Skating Passes item
Comerica Center - 4 Skating Passes
$10

Starting bid

Family four pack for public skating including skate rental to the Comerica Center located in Frisco. Value of $68.


Redeem by 10/31/2026.

Comerica Center - 4 Skating Passes item
Comerica Center - 4 Skating Passes
$10

Starting bid

Family four pack for public skating including skate rental to the Comerica Center located in Frisco. Value of $68.


Redeem by 10/31/2026.

National Video Game Museum item
National Video Game Museum
$5

Starting bid

Family four pack of admission tickets for the National Video Game Museum in Frisco. Value of $48.


Arcade 92 - 4 Admission Passes item
Arcade 92 - 4 Admission Passes
$5

Starting bid

4 admission tickets to the Arcade 92. Located in McKinney. Value of $48.


No expiration date.

Sharkarosa - 5 Passes item
Sharkarosa - 5 Passes
$15

Starting bid

5 free admission passes for Sharkarosa located in Pilot Point. Value of $85.

Sharkarosa - 5 Passes item
Sharkarosa - 5 Passes
$15

Starting bid

5 free admission passes for Sharkarosa located in Pilot Point. Value of $85.

Raising Cane's - Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's - Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Gift Basket including coupons for 4 free box combos, 2 kids combos, 2 lemonades, and Raising Cane's swag for Raising Cane's. Value of $100.

The Stix Icehouse - $50 Gift Card item
The Stix Icehouse - $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card for The Stix Icehouse in McKinney. Value of $50.

Halo Pizzeria - $20 Gift Card item
Halo Pizzeria - $20 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$20 gift card for Halo Pizzeria in Frisco. Value of $20.


Flix Brewhouse - 4 Free Passes item
Flix Brewhouse - 4 Free Passes
$10

Starting bid

Four free movie passes to Flix Brewhouse in Little Elm.


Expires 6/30/26.

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