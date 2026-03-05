Mooneyham PTA Silent Auction

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2301 Eden Dr, McKinney, TX 75072
Starting bid
4 tickets valid for one tournament day at the Byron Nelson Golf Tournament in McKinney. Value of $300.
Must be used between 5/21/26 and 5/24/26.
Starting bid
Two free soak passes at World Springs in The Colony. Value of $210.
Expires 12/31/26.
Starting bid
Two free soak passes at World Springs in The Colony. Value of $210.
Expires 12/31/26.
Starting bid
2 tickets to a Texas Rangers game (up to an outfield mezzanine value) in Arlington. Value of $100.
Valid for 2026 Monday - Thursday games.
Excludes 4/27-4/29, 5/25-5/28, and 9/15-9/24.
Starting bid
1 free Ultimate Birthday Party for ten at Urban Air in Frisco. Value of $359.
Party package includes 2 hours of play time, bottled waters, party favor scratch offs, Urban Air socks, balloons, plates, napkins, and forks, digital invitations, set up and clean up and a shared party host.
Package value may be used towards the upgrade of any party package.
Valid Sunday - Thursday.
Expires 12/31/26.
Starting bid
One year of unlimited general admission for 5 people age 2+, access to members-only hours, $5 museum parking, 10% discount at the cafe and museum shop, reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions in the ASTC Passport Program
Located in Dallas. Value $165.
Redeem by 4/10/2027.
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 including 2 golf car rentals at Heritage Ranch Golf Course in McKinney. Value of $300.
Expires 5/31/27. Valid Monday through Thursday.
Starting bid
Cabana rental and 5 free admission tickets at The Cove in Little Elm. Value of $220.
Redeem by 12/31/2026. Valid Monday - Friday.
Starting bid
1 hour Nourish & Revive Head Spa service at Zelene Head Spa in Frisco. Value of $150.
Starting bid
10 free classes at inLife Wellness Pilates in Frisco. Value of $249.
Starting bid
One free month of unlimited classes at Sweat60 in Prosper. Value of $174.
Expires 12/31/26.
Starting bid
VIP Tour of AT&T Stadium for 2 in Arlington. Value of $80.
Expires 1/31/27.
Starting bid
1 free month of gymnastics at Alpha Omega Gymnastics in McKinney Value of $130.
Expires 5/31/26. 1 per family. New students only.
Starting bid
1 free month of gymnastics at Alpha Omega Gymnastics in McKinney Value of $130.
Expires 5/31/26. 1 per family. New students only.
Starting bid
1 free month of gymnastics at Metroplex Gymnastics in Allen. Value of $105.
Expires 1/31/27. Valid for new students only.
Starting bid
1 free month of swim lessons at Metroplex Gymnastics in Allen. Value of $105.
Expires 1/31/27. Valid for new students only.
Starting bid
Open Gym 10 punch pass at Ninja Nation located in Frisco. Value of $150.
Starting bid
Family four pack admission tickets to the Dallas Children's Theater located in Dallas. Value of $150.
Redeem by 5/29/2027.
Starting bid
Two daily admission tickets to Hawaiian Waters. Valid at The Colony or Garland locations. Value of $85.
Redeem by 9/7/2026. Must email 72 hours in advance to redeem.
Starting bid
Two adult admission passes to the Fort Worth Zoo located in Ft. Worth. Value of $44.
Redeem by 6/30/2026.
Starting bid
Community Fun Pass including 1.5 hours of bowling with shoes for up to 5 guests, laser tag, and five $5 game cards at Strikz in Frisco. Value of $150.
Redeem by 6/30/2026. Not valid on Saturdays
Starting bid
1 hour of bowling and a $50 FUN card for Main Event located in Frisco. Value of $84.
Redeem by 6/30/2026.
Bowling is 1 lane for up to 5 guests valid Sunday through Thursday
Starting bid
1 hour of bowling and a five $10 FUN cards for Main Event located in Frisco. Value of $84.
Redeem by 6/30/2026.
Bowling is 1 lane for up to 5 guests valid Sunday through Thursday. FUN cards are 1 per person per visit.
Starting bid
5 thirty minutes of game play at Main Event located in Frisco.
Redeem by 6/30/2026.
One coupon per person per day.
Starting bid
5 thirty minutes of game play at Main Event located in Frisco.
Redeem by 6/30/2026.
One coupon per person per day.
Starting bid
Experience package including 1 hour of bowling, 1 appetizer, and 4 game cards at Pinstack. Value of $123.
Redeem by 6/30/2026.
Starting bid
$50 gameplay certificate for Top Golf in The Colony. Value of $50.
Redeem by 7/31/2026.
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Frisco Daddy Daughter Dance on 4/18/26 located at the Star in Frisco. Value of $60.
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate for Class Axe in Dallas. Value of $50.
All participants must be at least 12 years old.
Redeem by 10/10/2026.
Starting bid
2 free admission passes at Meow Wolf located in Grapevine. Value of $68.
Redeem by 12/31/2026.
Starting bid
4 free golf passes and a $10 arcade card for Monster Mini Golf located in Frisco. Value of $62.
Redeem by 12/31/2026.
Starting bid
$1,500 gift certificate includes a commissioned 14" fine art heirloom family portrait with lavish artistry at Park Hill Fine Art in Fort Worth.
Expires 7/10/26.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to the Great Escape Room Experience located in Richardson. Value of $50.
Redeem by 10/10/2026.
Starting bid
$80 gift card for Painting with a Twist located in McKinney. Value of $80.
Redeem by 8/31/2026.
Starting bid
Family Day Pass valid for free on-day admission to the APEX Centre in McKinney.
Value $35
Expires 4/30/27
Starting bid
4 Best Seats in the House ticket to a Frisco Roughriders game. Value of $100.
Must be used in the 2026 season.
Starting bid
4 admission tickets to the Heard Museum located in McKinney. Value of $64.
Must be redeemed by 4/2027.
Starting bid
5 admission tickets to the Sci-Tech Discovery Center located in Frisco. Value of $50.
Redeem by 7/31/2026.
Starting bid
Family four pack for public skating including skate rental to the Comerica Center located in Frisco. Value of $68.
Redeem by 10/31/2026.
Starting bid
Family four pack for public skating including skate rental to the Comerica Center located in Frisco. Value of $68.
Redeem by 10/31/2026.
Starting bid
Family four pack of admission tickets for the National Video Game Museum in Frisco. Value of $48.
Starting bid
4 admission tickets to the Arcade 92. Located in McKinney. Value of $48.
No expiration date.
Starting bid
5 free admission passes for Sharkarosa located in Pilot Point. Value of $85.
Starting bid
5 free admission passes for Sharkarosa located in Pilot Point. Value of $85.
Starting bid
Gift Basket including coupons for 4 free box combos, 2 kids combos, 2 lemonades, and Raising Cane's swag for Raising Cane's. Value of $100.
Starting bid
$50 gift card for The Stix Icehouse in McKinney. Value of $50.
Starting bid
$20 gift card for Halo Pizzeria in Frisco. Value of $20.
Starting bid
Four free movie passes to Flix Brewhouse in Little Elm.
Expires 6/30/26.
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