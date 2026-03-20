Mooneyham PTA's Silent Auction - School Items

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A student from any grade level will be Principal for half the day with Ms. Hudnall!
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A student from any grade level will be Assistant Principal for half the day with Ms. K!
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A student from any grade level will be Counselor for half the day with Ms. Newell!
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One lucky winner will get the Golden Ticket to be first in the carpool line for the remainder of the 2025/2026 school year!
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Front row seating for up to 5 family members for the 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony.
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Front row seating for up to 5 family members for the 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony.
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A student from any grade level will be Librarian Assistant with Mrs. Noll!
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A kinder student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!
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A first grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!
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A second grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!
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A third grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!
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A fourth grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!
Starting bid
A fifth grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!
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A kinder student will get to be a PE coach assistant!
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A first grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!
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A second grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!
Starting bid
A third grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!
Starting bid
A fourth grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!
Starting bid
A fifth grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!
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A kinder student will get to be an Art Teacher Assistant!
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