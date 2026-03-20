Mooneyham PTA
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Mooneyham PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Mooneyham PTA's Silent Auction - School Items

Pick-up location

2301 Eden Dr, McKinney, TX 75070, USA

Principal for Half a Day item
Principal for Half a Day
$10

Starting bid

A student from any grade level will be Principal for half the day with Ms. Hudnall!

Assistant Principal for Half Day item
Assistant Principal for Half Day
$10

Starting bid

A student from any grade level will be Assistant Principal for half the day with Ms. K!

Counselor for Half Day item
Counselor for Half Day
$10

Starting bid

A student from any grade level will be Counselor for half the day with Ms. Newell!

Golden Ticket item
Golden Ticket
$10

Starting bid

One lucky winner will get the Golden Ticket to be first in the carpool line for the remainder of the 2025/2026 school year!

5th Grade Graduation - VIP Seating item
5th Grade Graduation - VIP Seating
$10

Starting bid

Front row seating for up to 5 family members for the 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony.

5th Grade Graduation - VIP Seating item
5th Grade Graduation - VIP Seating
$10

Starting bid

Front row seating for up to 5 family members for the 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony.

Librarian Assistant item
Librarian Assistant
$10

Starting bid

A student from any grade level will be Librarian Assistant with Mrs. Noll!

Kinder - VIP Lunch with a Friend item
Kinder - VIP Lunch with a Friend
$5

Starting bid

A kinder student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!

First Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend item
First Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend
$5

Starting bid

A first grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!

Second Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend item
Second Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend
$5

Starting bid

A second grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!

Third Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend item
Third Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend
$5

Starting bid

A third grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!

Fourth Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend item
Fourth Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend
$5

Starting bid

A fourth grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!

Fifth Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend item
Fifth Grade - VIP Lunch with a Friend
$5

Starting bid

A fifth grade student will select one friend for a VIP lunch on stage with a friend!

Kinder - PE Coach Assistant item
Kinder - PE Coach Assistant
$5

Starting bid

A kinder student will get to be a PE coach assistant!

First Grade - PE Coach Assistant item
First Grade - PE Coach Assistant
$5

Starting bid

A first grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!

Second Grade - PE Coach Assistant item
Second Grade - PE Coach Assistant
$5

Starting bid

A second grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!

Third Grade - PE Coach Assistant item
Third Grade - PE Coach Assistant
$5

Starting bid

A third grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!

Fourth Grade - PE Coach Assistant item
Fourth Grade - PE Coach Assistant
$5

Starting bid

A fourth grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!

Fifth Grade - PE Coach Assistant item
Fifth Grade - PE Coach Assistant
$5

Starting bid

A fifth grade student will get to be a PE coach assistant!

Kinder - Art Teacher Assistant item
Kinder - Art Teacher Assistant
$5

Starting bid

A kinder student will get to be an Art Teacher Assistant!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!