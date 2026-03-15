Georgia Romance Writers

Hosted by

Georgia Romance Writers

About this event

Moonlight & Magnolias 2026

6050 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Norcross, GA 30071, USA

GRW Members
$349
Available until Jul 1

3 Days

GRW Members with All Advertising
$399
Available until Jul 1

3 Days
*The 'with All Advertising' option includes a digital ad running on the large screen in the ballroom throughout the conference, a space for your free standing banner in the main hallway, WHOOVA app placement, premium bag swag for all attendees to receive, five print books used as part of centerpieces on tables during the entire conference, excluding Maggie banquet, along with a name tent.

**Please note that all digital advertising, banners, and swag materials will be provided by the author.

Non GRW Members
$399
Available until Jul 1

3 Days

Non GRW Members with All Advertising (Copy)
$449
Available until Jul 1

3 Days
*The 'with All Advertising' option includes a digital ad running on the large screen in the ballroom throughout the conference, a space for your free standing banner in the main hallway, WHOOVA app placement, premium bag swag for all attendees to receive, five print books used as part of centerpieces on tables during the entire conference, excluding Maggie banquet, along with a name tent.

**Please note that all digital advertising, banners, and swag materials will be provided by the author.

Purchase an Extra Banquet Ticket
$70
Book Fair Signing Author
$25

You will be contacted in order of registration.

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