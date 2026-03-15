Moonlight & Magnolias 2026

3 Days

*The 'with All Advertising' option includes a digital ad running on the large screen in the ballroom throughout the conference, a space for your free standing banner in the main hallway, WHOOVA app placement, premium bag swag for all attendees to receive, five print books used as part of centerpieces on tables during the entire conference, excluding Maggie banquet, along with a name tent.

**Please note that all digital advertising, banners, and swag materials will be provided by the author.