Take your shot at winning BIG while supporting a great cause! 🎟️💸
Tickets for the Digital 50/50 Raffle are just $5 each and can be purchased online now through midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas.
Here’s the best part:
No need to be present to win!
The jackpot grows with every ticket sold!
We’ll update the prize total weekly on the Bridge the Weekend website.
The winner will be announced at midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas.
A check will be mailed to the winner within 7 days!
Get your tickets today — the more you buy, the bigger the jackpot!
Support the cause. Take the win. #BtW
General Admission tickets include two mimosas, mini golf play, a party favor, assorted breakfast muffins and fresh seasonal fruit, and live music from Chattanooga’s own First Verse Productions. Guests will also enjoy exciting door prize opportunities sponsored by Chattanooga-based businesses. While seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, we don’t want you sitting — we want you dancing all night! Beyond the entertainment, Moonlight & Mimosas offers the perfect atmosphere to mix, mingle, and network with community leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers — all while supporting a great cause.
Logo recognition on event signage and digital materials
Name and logo featured on Bridge the Weekend website and social media
Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Two general admission tickets to attend Moonlight & Mimosas (not VIP seating)
Enjoy reserved seating for six in your own private Topgolf bay, complete with a signature mimosa bouquet and two additional drink tickets per guest. Indulge in a full brunch buffet while taking advantage of private golf play exclusive to your group. Each guest will also receive a special VIP-only party favor and two entries into our exciting door prize giveaways. It’s the perfect way to elevate your evening — with great food, great drinks, friendly competition, and even more chances to win!
Enjoy reserved seating for 12 guests at the main event, along with exclusive access to your own private Moon Deck lounge. This elevated space features a dedicated bartender, a private breakfast buffet, a curated dessert bar, and a signature mimosa bouquet for the table. Each guest will receive three premium drink tickets, exclusive party favors, and three entries into our exciting door prize giveaways, sponsored by local businesses. You’ll also have full access to the music and dancing with a live DJ. Soak in the vibrant atmosphere of Moonlight & Mimosas from your prime seats, then retreat to your private deck for handcrafted cocktails, gourmet bites, and unforgettable vibes under the evening sky. 🌌
One VIP bay (reserved seating for 12 guests)
Mimosa bucket and two drink tickets per guest
Full brunch buffet for all VIP guests
Private golf play in the reserved bay
Special VIP party favors for each guest
Entry into premium VIP-only door prize drawings
Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
Recognition on Bridge the Weekend website and social media channels
Includes all benefits of the Celebration Sponsorship Experience, plus premium brand visibility as our lead event sponsor.
Naming rights for the event (“Moonlight & Mimosas presented by [Your Company Name]”)
Reserved seating for 12 guests at the main event
Access to the private Moon Deck lounge, featuring:
▫️ Dedicated bartender
▫️ Private breakfast buffet
▫️ Curated dessert bar
▫️ Signature mimosa bouquet for your table
Three premium drink tickets per guest
Exclusive party favors for each guest
Three door prize entries per guest, with exciting giveaways sponsored by local businesses
Premier logo placement on all event signage and promotional materials
Verbal recognition during the event program
Logo placement and sponsor shoutout on the Bridge the Weekend website and social media
Opportunity to place promotional materials at the event
