Moonlight & Mimosas

490 Camp Jordan Pkwy

East Ridge, TN 37412, USA

🎟️💸 50/50 Raffle Ticket Purchase
$5

Take your shot at winning BIG while supporting a great cause! 🎟️💸
Tickets for the Digital 50/50 Raffle are just $5 each and can be purchased online now through midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas.

Here’s the best part:

No need to be present to win!

The jackpot grows with every ticket sold!

We’ll update the prize total weekly on the Bridge the Weekend website.

The winner will be announced at midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas.

A check will be mailed to the winner within 7 days!

Get your tickets today — the more you buy, the bigger the jackpot!
Support the cause. Take the win. #BtW

✨ General Admission
$75

General Admission tickets include two mimosas, mini golf play, a party favor, assorted breakfast muffins and fresh seasonal fruit, and live music from Chattanooga’s own First Verse Productions. Guests will also enjoy exciting door prize opportunities sponsored by Chattanooga-based businesses. While seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, we don’t want you sitting — we want you dancing all night! Beyond the entertainment, Moonlight & Mimosas offers the perfect atmosphere to mix, mingle, and network with community leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers — all while supporting a great cause.

🎉 Spotlight Sponsor
$500
Logo recognition on event signage and digital materials

Name and logo featured on Bridge the Weekend website and social media

Verbal acknowledgment during the event

Two general admission tickets to attend Moonlight & Mimosas (not VIP seating)

🌟 The Dusk Experience
$900
Enjoy reserved seating for six in your own private Topgolf bay, complete with a signature mimosa bouquet and two additional drink tickets per guest. Indulge in a full brunch buffet while taking advantage of private golf play exclusive to your group. Each guest will also receive a special VIP-only party favor and two entries into our exciting door prize giveaways. It’s the perfect way to elevate your evening — with great food, great drinks, friendly competition, and even more chances to win!

🌙 The Moon Deck Experience
$2,200
Enjoy reserved seating for 12 guests at the main event, along with exclusive access to your own private Moon Deck lounge. This elevated space features a dedicated bartender, a private breakfast buffet, a curated dessert bar, and a signature mimosa bouquet for the table. Each guest will receive three premium drink tickets, exclusive party favors, and three entries into our exciting door prize giveaways, sponsored by local businesses. You’ll also have full access to the music and dancing with a live DJ. Soak in the vibrant atmosphere of Moonlight & Mimosas from your prime seats, then retreat to your private deck for handcrafted cocktails, gourmet bites, and unforgettable vibes under the evening sky. 🌌

🍾 Celebration Sponsor
$3,500
One VIP bay (reserved seating for 12 guests)

Mimosa bucket and two drink tickets per guest

Full brunch buffet for all VIP guests

Private golf play in the reserved bay

Special VIP party favors for each guest

Entry into premium VIP-only door prize drawings

Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials

Recognition on Bridge the Weekend website and social media channels

🥂 Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Includes all benefits of the Celebration Sponsorship Experience, plus premium brand visibility as our lead event sponsor.

Naming rights for the event (“Moonlight & Mimosas presented by [Your Company Name]”)

Reserved seating for 12 guests at the main event

Access to the private Moon Deck lounge, featuring:
▫️ Dedicated bartender
▫️ Private breakfast buffet
▫️ Curated dessert bar
▫️ Signature mimosa bouquet for your table

Three premium drink tickets per guest

Exclusive party favors for each guest

Three door prize entries per guest, with exciting giveaways sponsored by local businesses

Premier logo placement on all event signage and promotional materials

Verbal recognition during the event program

Logo placement and sponsor shoutout on the Bridge the Weekend website and social media

Opportunity to place promotional materials at the event

