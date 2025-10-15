Seek Shelter - Crowdfunding Perks & Merch

Offered by
🎬 Exclusive Screening Access – “Seek Shelter Immediately”
Be among the first to experience the completed film with this limited-edition $35 ticket. Once production wraps, we’ll host a private audience screening featuring members of the cast and crew for an inside look at the making of Seek Shelter Immediately.
📍 Location: Somerset
🗓️ Date: To Be Announced (Expected Fall 2026)
Quantities are limited — secure your ticket now and join us for this exclusive event celebrating the film’s premiere!
🎬 $50 – Special Thanks in the Movie End Credits
Your support will help bring Seek Shelter Immediately to life — and as our thanks, your name will appear in the film’s end credits and on IMDb under “Special Thanks.”
Join our community of supporters and see your name on the big screen when the film premieres!
🎬 $100 – All Access Supporter Bundle
Get the ultimate Seek Shelter Immediately experience! This exclusive bundle includes all three perks:
1️⃣ FOUR Screening Tickets – Join a private audience screening with three friends to see Seek Shelter Immediately with members of the cast and crew (expected Fall 2026 in Somerset, KY).
2️⃣ Special Thanks in the Film’s End Credits – Your name will appear on screen and on IMDb under “Special Thanks.”
3️⃣ Official Film Crew T-Shirt – Get the limited-edition Seek Shelter Immediately crew shirt, just like the production team wears on set! (We will mail this to you.)
🎟️ Limited availability — show your support, grab your shirt, and secure your spot in Somerset film history!
Gildan heavy cotton graphic tee.
