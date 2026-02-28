Moonrise Retreat 2026

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About this event
Retreat programming plus lodging and food. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION.
Retreat programming plus lodging and food. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION.
This ticket price is for attendees who have access to organizational funding allowing them to pay the full amount per person for the retreat
If you would like to have us book your travel for you, please select this option. We will collect necessary information (legal name, birthdate, airports) on the additional information form and will book your plane or train tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!