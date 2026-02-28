Unitarian Universalist Association

Hosted by

Unitarian Universalist Association

About this event

Moonrise Retreat 2026

698 Commercial St

Provincetown, MA 02657, USA

Open Registration
Pay what you can

Retreat programming plus lodging and food. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION.

Full Registration
$850

Retreat programming plus lodging and food. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION.

This ticket price is for attendees who have access to organizational funding allowing them to pay the full amount per person for the retreat

Equalized Transportation Fee
$500

If you would like to have us book your travel for you, please select this option. We will collect necessary information (legal name, birthdate, airports) on the additional information form and will book your plane or train tickets.

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