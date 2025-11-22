MOON

MOON

MOON's 2026 Memberships

Moon Base Supporter
$1

Renews monthly

Every dollar helps!

Our full gratitude, plus one entry into our year end raffle.

Moon Base Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

Our full gratitude, and a Limited edition key-chain plus five entrees into our year end raffle.


Plus entree into our monthly raffle for one free (non fest) show.

Friend of Moon Base
$15

Renews monthly

Our full gratitude, and a limited edition guitar pick pack all previous tiers and fifteen entrees into our year end raffle.

Plus Early access to our E-Newsletter letting you know about shows, including Moon Over Salem, earlier then anyone else with opportunities to purchase tickets early + lower tier benefits.

Best Friend of Moon Base
$20

Renews monthly

Our full gratitude, and a limited edition print OR slip-mat plus all previous tiers and twenty entrees into our year end raffle.


Plus two entree into our monthly raffle for one free (non fest) show.

Moon Member - New Moon
$30

Renews monthly

Our full gratitude, a real physical membership card with your name and member number on it, and a limited edition Enamel Pin plus all previous tiers and Thirty entrees into our year end raffle

Plus One free show a month (not including fest), a shout out in all E-newsletters + all lower tiers benefits

Moon Member - Waxing Gibbous
$50

Renews monthly

Our full gratitude, a limited edition t-shirt plus all previous tiers and fifty entrees into our year end raffle

2 free tickets a month to any moon show + 10% off all moon purchases, including fest tickets and MOON merch at our venue store (not inducing one off shows) + all lower tier benefits (does not include one free ticket from new moon tier)

Moon Member - The Full Moon
$100

Renews monthly

Our full gratitude, a knit blanket plus all previous tiers and one-hundred entrees into our year end raffle

4 free tickets a month to any moon show + 20% off all moon purchases, including fest tickets and MOON merch at our venue store (not inducing one off shows) + all lower tier benefits (does not include one free ticket from new moon tier)

