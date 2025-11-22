MOON's 2026 Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every dollar helps!
Our full gratitude, plus one entry into our year end raffle.
Renews monthly
Our full gratitude, and a Limited edition key-chain plus five entrees into our year end raffle.
Plus entree into our monthly raffle for one free (non fest) show.
Renews monthly
Our full gratitude, and a limited edition guitar pick pack all previous tiers and fifteen entrees into our year end raffle.
Plus Early access to our E-Newsletter letting you know about shows, including Moon Over Salem, earlier then anyone else with opportunities to purchase tickets early + lower tier benefits.
Renews monthly
Our full gratitude, and a limited edition print OR slip-mat plus all previous tiers and twenty entrees into our year end raffle.
Plus two entree into our monthly raffle for one free (non fest) show.
Renews monthly
Our full gratitude, a real physical membership card with your name and member number on it, and a limited edition Enamel Pin plus all previous tiers and Thirty entrees into our year end raffle
Plus One free show a month (not including fest), a shout out in all E-newsletters + all lower tiers benefits
Renews monthly
Our full gratitude, a limited edition t-shirt plus all previous tiers and fifty entrees into our year end raffle
2 free tickets a month to any moon show + 10% off all moon purchases, including fest tickets and MOON merch at our venue store (not inducing one off shows) + all lower tier benefits (does not include one free ticket from new moon tier)
Renews monthly
Our full gratitude, a knit blanket plus all previous tiers and one-hundred entrees into our year end raffle
4 free tickets a month to any moon show + 20% off all moon purchases, including fest tickets and MOON merch at our venue store (not inducing one off shows) + all lower tier benefits (does not include one free ticket from new moon tier)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!