Moore Magnet Elementary PTO's Silent Auction 2026

$70 Gift Card
Donated by The Roxy Regional Theater
Hand Painted Tea Pot
Donated by The Pottery Room, Estimated Value: $65
Signed by 77 Luke Evangelista
Donated by the Preds Foundation
4 General Admission Zoo Tickets
Donated by The Nashville Zoo, Estimated Value: $104
Thirsty Goat Gift Package including:
Thirsty Goat Mug,
Scented Candle,
$25 Gift Card,
Glass Growler,
Dog Bowl,
Thirsty Goat Long Sleeve Shirt-Size L.
Donated by The Thirsty Goat, Estimated value: $119
Wrapped Gift Basket containing:
Lavender Tallow Lotion Bar,
2 Soaps,
Soap Saver Pouch,
Soap Lift,
Pure Honey,
Shampoo Bar,
Bath Bomb,
$25 Store Credit for fresh meat.
Donated by Whitehead Farms & Rustique Essentials, Approximate value $80
Two Bath Bombs,
2 Natural Homemade Soaps.
Donated by the Crunchy Depot, Approximate Value: $25
Water Bottle-32 oz,
Half Zip Long Sleeve Shirt-Size L-UPF 50+,
$180 Gift Certificate for all services at Acme Athletics.
Donated by Acme Athletics, Estimated Value: $245
A basket containing:
Glop & Glam Candy Apple Moisturizing Shampoo 10.7 fl oz,
Glop & Glam Cake Batter Hydrating Conditioner 10.7 fl oz,
Glop & Glam Watermelon Hard Candy Firm Hold Gel 6.75 fl oz,
Disney Ariel Wet Brush,
Made With You & Me Bracelet Kit,
Fidget Toy,
Free Hair Cut.
Donated by Pigtails and Crewcuts
3 Free Parents Night Out Coupons to Elite Gymnastics.
Donated by Elite Gymnastics, Estimated Total Value: $90
2 Free passes, 1 50% off coupon.
Donated by Elite Gymnastics, Estimated Value $150
1 Free Trial Class,
20% off a Pro Shop Item.
Donated by Elite Gymnastics
25% off a birthday party at Elite Gymnastics.
Donated by Elite Gymnastics
Free Summer Camp,
Good for all children in your household.
Donated by Infinity Cheer and Tumbling, Estimated Value: up to $300
Family Fun Pass allows unlimited visits to all events shown for up to three children in your household over a 3 month period. Time begins when you cash in the coupon. Beat the summer heat!
Up to: $1000 value
$50 Gift Certificate
Donated by Eden Day Spa
$35 Gift Card,
Short Sleeve Medium Parlour Shirt, green/olive,
Short Sleeve Small Parlour Shirt, light blue.
Donated by Parlour Doughnuts
4 Free Tickets to a Baseball Game of your Choosing,
4 Free Tickets to a Softball Game of your Choosing,
4 Austin Peay T-shirts-All Size Large,
4 Govs Hats,
A Tote Bag.
Donated by Austin Peay
5 Cryotherapy Treatments, One treatment area/visit valued at $150
No insurance required.
Donated by the Holistic Health Center
David’s Bridal Wedding Dress,
Size 4, Unaltered,
Last two photos are stock photos for reference.
Clarks Shoes, Size 9M
Alfani Shoes, Size 8.5M
Clarks Shoes, Size 9M
Two free visits for playdates! They offer child-led, nature-based playdates
on the farm every Tuesday and Wednesday,
and every Third Saturday from 9-12.
Estimated value: $10
Free diagnostic testing and first session.
Donated by Advanced Academic Therapy, Estimated Vale: $100
Recycled wine bottle with marbles, lights, and your favorite sports team's decal!
Donated by The Sports Bottle Bar, Estimated Value $28
