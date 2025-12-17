Moore Magnet Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Moore Magnet Elementary School PTO

About this event

Moore Magnet Elementary PTO's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1350 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37040

The Roxy Regional Theater
$5

$70 Gift Card

Donated by The Roxy Regional Theater

The Pottery Room Tea Pot
$5

Hand Painted Tea Pot

Donated by The Pottery Room, Estimated Value: $65

Nashville Predators Autographed Hockey Puck
$5

Signed by 77 Luke Evangelista

Donated by the Preds Foundation

Nashville Zoo at Grassmere Zoo Passes
$5

4 General Admission Zoo Tickets

Donated by The Nashville Zoo, Estimated Value: $104

Thirsty Goat Gift Package
$5

Thirsty Goat Gift Package including:
Thirsty Goat Mug,
Scented Candle,
$25 Gift Card,
Glass Growler,
Dog Bowl,
Thirsty Goat Long Sleeve Shirt-Size L.

Donated by The Thirsty Goat, Estimated value: $119

Whitehead Farms & Rustique Essentials Gift Basket
$5

Wrapped Gift Basket containing:
Lavender Tallow Lotion Bar,
2 Soaps,
Soap Saver Pouch,
Soap Lift,
Pure Honey,
Shampoo Bar,
Bath Bomb,
$25 Store Credit for fresh meat.

Donated by Whitehead Farms & Rustique Essentials, Approximate value $80

Crunchy Depot Gift Basket
$5

Two Bath Bombs,
2 Natural Homemade Soaps.

Donated by the Crunchy Depot, Approximate Value: $25

Acme Athletics
$5

Water Bottle-32 oz,
Half Zip Long Sleeve Shirt-Size L-UPF 50+,
$180 Gift Certificate for all services at Acme Athletics.

Donated by Acme Athletics, Estimated Value: $245

Pigtails & Crewcuts
$5

A basket containing:
Glop & Glam Candy Apple Moisturizing Shampoo 10.7 fl oz,
Glop & Glam Cake Batter Hydrating Conditioner 10.7 fl oz,
Glop & Glam Watermelon Hard Candy Firm Hold Gel 6.75 fl oz,
Disney Ariel Wet Brush,
Made With You & Me Bracelet Kit,
Fidget Toy,
Free Hair Cut.


Donated by Pigtails and Crewcuts

Elite Gymnastics Parents Night Out
$5

3 Free Parents Night Out Coupons to Elite Gymnastics.

Donated by Elite Gymnastics, Estimated Total Value: $90

Elite Gymnastics Kids Day Out Camp
$5

2 Free passes, 1 50% off coupon.

Donated by Elite Gymnastics, Estimated Value $150

Elite Gymnastics Trial Class
$5

1 Free Trial Class,
20% off a Pro Shop Item.

Donated by Elite Gymnastics

Elite Gymnastics Birthday Party Discount
$1

25% off a birthday party at Elite Gymnastics.

Donated by Elite Gymnastics

Infinity Cheer and Tumbling Summer Camp
$5

Free Summer Camp,
Good for all children in your household.

Donated by Infinity Cheer and Tumbling, Estimated Value: up to $300

Infinity Cheer and Tumbling Family Fun Pass
$5

Family Fun Pass allows unlimited visits to all events shown for up to three children in your household over a 3 month period. Time begins when you cash in the coupon. Beat the summer heat!

Up to: $1000 value

Eden Day Spa
$5

$50 Gift Certificate

Donated by Eden Day Spa

Parlour Doughnuts Gift Package
$5

$35 Gift Card,
Short Sleeve Medium Parlour Shirt, green/olive,
Short Sleeve Small Parlour Shirt, light blue.

Donated by Parlour Doughnuts

Austin Peay Baseball/Softball Family Pack
$5

4 Free Tickets to a Baseball Game of your Choosing,
4 Free Tickets to a Softball Game of your Choosing,
4 Austin Peay T-shirts-All Size Large,
4 Govs Hats,
A Tote Bag.

Donated by Austin Peay

Holistic Health Center, Cryotherapy
$5

5 Cryotherapy Treatments, One treatment area/visit valued at $150
No insurance required.

Donated by the Holistic Health Center

Wedding Dress
$5

David’s Bridal Wedding Dress,
Size 4, Unaltered,
Last two photos are stock photos for reference.

Shoes
$5

Clarks Shoes, Size 9M

Shoes
$5

Alfani Shoes, Size 8.5M

Photos
$5

Clarks Shoes, Size 9M

Friends of the Forest Nature School
$1

Two free visits for playdates! They offer child-led, nature-based playdates
on the farm every Tuesday and Wednesday,
and every Third Saturday from 9-12.

Estimated value: $10

Advanced Academic Therapy
$5

Free diagnostic testing and first session.
Donated by Advanced Academic Therapy, Estimated Vale: $100

The Sports Bottle Bar Tennessee Vols Light up Bottle
$1

Recycled wine bottle with marbles, lights, and your favorite sports team's decal!

Donated by The Sports Bottle Bar, Estimated Value $28

Principal for the Day
$1

Silly String the Principal/Vice Principal
$1

Teacher for the Day
$1

Lunch with the Principal
$1

Free Homework Pass
$1

