Moores Hill Volunteer Fire and EMS

Offered by

Moores Hill Volunteer Fire and EMS

About this shop

Moores Hill Volunteer Fire and EMS 4th Annual Jeep Ride

Ride Ticket
$25

This ticket is for vehicle entry and 2 meals. Additional meals can be purchased below.

0
Additional Meal Tickets
$6

This is for additional meals after the ride.

0
Small T Shirt item
Small T Shirt
$20

This is for size Small shirts

0
Medium T Shirt item
Medium T Shirt
$20

This is for size Medium shirts.

0
Large T Shirts item
Large T Shirts
$20

This is for size Large shirts.

0
X- Large T Shirt item
X- Large T Shirt
$20

This is for size XL shirts.

0
XX- Large T Shirts item
XX- Large T Shirts
$20

This is for size XXL shirts.

0
XXX-Large T Shirts item
XXX-Large T Shirts
$20

This is for size XXXL shirts.

0
XXXX-Large T Shirts item
XXXX-Large T Shirts
$20

This is for size XXXXL shirts.

0
Ball Cap item
Ball Cap
$20

This is the official cap of the department, featuring our new logo.

0
Add a donation for Moores Hill Volunteer Fire and EMS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!