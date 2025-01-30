MOORISH SCIENCE TEMPLE OF AMERICA, NO. 19 - Membership

The Sympathizer payment option is designed for individuals who support the mission and work of the Moorish Science Temple of America, No. 19. but may not be active members. As a Sympathizer, your contribution helps sustain our efforts in uplifting Fallen Humanity, promoting peace, and fostering community development. Your generous support assists in funding our programs, outreach efforts, and the ongoing work of the Temple. While Sympathizers do not hold formal membership, their contributions reflect a shared commitment to the values and principles we uphold. We deeply appreciate your willingness to support our cause, and we welcome you to stand with us in our mission.

