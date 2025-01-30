MOORISH SCIENCE TEMPLE OF AMERICA, NO. 19 - Membership
Faithful Member
$55
Renews monthly
As a Faithful Member, the highest level of membership, your contribution ensures full participation and unwavering support for the Moorish Science Temple of America, No. 19. Your dues directly fund: [Membership Dues]
Sustaining your active status and access to Temple resources. [Per Capita Tax] Aiding in the operational and administrative needs of the organization. [Emergency Fund] Providing financial assistance to members in times of hardship. [Sick Fund] Offering support to members facing health challenges. [Moorish Uplifting Fund] Contributing to charitable, educational and cultural initiatives for the betterment of the community. Your dedication as a Faithful Member strengthens our collective mission and ensures the ongoing success of our work.
Sympathizer
$10
Renews monthly
The Sympathizer payment option is designed for individuals who support the mission and work of the Moorish Science Temple of America, No. 19. but may not be active members. As a Sympathizer, your contribution helps sustain our efforts in uplifting Fallen Humanity, promoting peace, and fostering community development. Your generous support assists in funding our programs, outreach efforts, and the ongoing work of the Temple. While Sympathizers do not hold formal membership, their contributions reflect a shared commitment to the values and principles we uphold. We deeply appreciate your willingness to support our cause, and we welcome you to stand with us in our mission.
Adept Dues
$20
Valid for one year
[ADEPTS ONLY] Special Tax - a tax established to assist in the AC preparations.
