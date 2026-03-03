Moosehead Atv Club

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Moosehead Atv Club

About this raffle

Moosehead Atv Riders Spring Gun Raffle

your chance at one of two Rifles
$10

The Moosehead ATV Riders Club is currently hosting its spring raffle for a chance to win a limited-edition Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle. This firearm celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps (1775–2025) and is built on Henry’s award-winning Golden Boy platform.

All proceeds help offset the immense costs of maintaining a trail system of over 100 miles in the Moosehead region.

Raffle Prizes

  • Grand Prize: Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle
    • Highly embellished collectible lever-action rimfire rifle.22/22L/22LR
    • Honors the history, valor, and commitment of the Marines from 1775 to the present day.
    • Extremely limited: Only 75 of these specific tribute rifles were made.
  • Second Place: Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle
    • Features a camo stock and comes equipped with a scope.

Ticket & Drawing Information

  • Price: $10 per ticket.
  • Limited Entry: Only 800 tickets are available.
  • Drawing Date: June 6th at the Ken Snowdon Memorial Ride.
  • Rules: Winners must be 18 or older. You need not be present to win.
  • "Must be 18+ to enter. All firearm transfers will be conducted by a licensed Federal Firearms Dealer (FFL) in accordance with all federal and Maine state laws, including a mandatory background check If the winner fails the background check or is otherwise ineligible to possess a firearm, the prize will be forfeited. No cash substitutions allowed. Void where prohibited.


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