Moosehead Atv Riders Spring Gun Raffle

The Moosehead ATV Riders Club is currently hosting its spring raffle for a chance to win a limited-edition Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle. This firearm celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps (1775–2025) and is built on Henry’s award-winning Golden Boy platform.
All proceeds help offset the immense costs of maintaining a trail system of over 100 miles in the Moosehead region.
Raffle Prizes
- Grand Prize: Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle
- Highly embellished collectible lever-action rimfire rifle.22/22L/22LR
- Honors the history, valor, and commitment of the Marines from 1775 to the present day.
- Extremely limited: Only 75 of these specific tribute rifles were made.
- Second Place: Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle
- Features a camo stock and comes equipped with a scope.
Ticket & Drawing Information
- Price: $10 per ticket.
- Limited Entry: Only 800 tickets are available.
- Drawing Date: June 6th at the Ken Snowdon Memorial Ride.
- Rules: Winners must be 18 or older. You need not be present to win.
- "Must be 18+ to enter. All firearm transfers will be conducted by a licensed Federal Firearms Dealer (FFL) in accordance with all federal and Maine state laws, including a mandatory background check If the winner fails the background check or is otherwise ineligible to possess a firearm, the prize will be forfeited. No cash substitutions allowed. Void where prohibited.
The Moosehead ATV Riders Club is currently hosting its spring raffle for a chance to win a limited-edition Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle. This firearm celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps (1775–2025) and is built on Henry’s award-winning Golden Boy platform.
All proceeds help offset the immense costs of maintaining a trail system of over 100 miles in the Moosehead region.
Raffle Prizes
- Grand Prize: Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle
- Highly embellished collectible lever-action rimfire rifle.22/22L/22LR
- Honors the history, valor, and commitment of the Marines from 1775 to the present day.
- Extremely limited: Only 75 of these specific tribute rifles were made.
- Second Place: Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle
- Features a camo stock and comes equipped with a scope.
Ticket & Drawing Information
- Price: $10 per ticket.
- Limited Entry: Only 800 tickets are available.
- Drawing Date: June 6th at the Ken Snowdon Memorial Ride.
- Rules: Winners must be 18 or older. You need not be present to win.
- "Must be 18+ to enter. All firearm transfers will be conducted by a licensed Federal Firearms Dealer (FFL) in accordance with all federal and Maine state laws, including a mandatory background check If the winner fails the background check or is otherwise ineligible to possess a firearm, the prize will be forfeited. No cash substitutions allowed. Void where prohibited.