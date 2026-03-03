Moosehead Atv Riders Spring Gun Raffle

The Moosehead ATV Riders Club is currently hosting its spring raffle for a chance to win a limited-edition Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle. This firearm celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps (1775–2025) and is built on Henry’s award-winning Golden Boy platform .

All proceeds help offset the immense costs of maintaining a trail system of over 100 miles in the Moosehead region.

Raffle Prizes

Grand Prize: Henry "Spirit of the Corps" Tribute Edition Rifle

Highly embellished collectible lever-action rimfire rifle.22/22L/22LR Honors the history, valor, and commitment of the Marines from 1775 to the present day. Extremely limited: Only 75 of these specific tribute rifles were made.

Second Place: Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle

Features a camo stock and comes equipped with a scope .



Ticket & Drawing Information

Price: $10 per ticket.

Limited Entry: Only 800 tickets are available.

Drawing Date: June 6th at the Ken Snowdon Memorial Ride .

Rules: Winners must be 18 or older . You need not be present to win .

"Must be 18+ to enter. All firearm transfers will be conducted by a licensed Federal Firearms Dealer (FFL) in accordance with all federal and Maine state laws, including a mandatory background check If the winner fails the background check or is otherwise ineligible to possess a firearm, the prize will be forfeited. No cash substitutions allowed. Void where prohibited.



