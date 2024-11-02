Masquerade Party Silent Auction benefiting Mindful Littles

Experience the Fraîche Wine Portfolio in an original building to the property called the Cheese Shed. Surrounded by vineyards, this building was originally used in the 1800s to age cheese & meats. It is now a renovated, rustic & elegant tasting room for you to enjoy.

Experience the Fraîche Wine Portfolio in an original building to the property called the Cheese Shed. Surrounded by vineyards, this building was originally used in the 1800s to age cheese & meats. It is now a renovated, rustic & elegant tasting room for you to enjoy.

seeMoreDetailsMobile