Morale Tv Corp's Annual Raffle 2025

Up for Raffle is a beautiful wooded lot in the Chickasaw Point Golf course community in Oconee SC. Build your dream home here! You can even park your RV. Chickasaw Point is located just off Hwy 11 just about 4 miles from I85. The community offers an 18 hole par 72 public golf course with mountain views and a full service pro shop. The Overlook Restaurant and Bar within Chickasaw Point offers both indoor and open air dining. The annual assessment for each undeveloped lot is currently $1072 per year. Amenities are plentiful in the community including a staffed entry gate, pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a picnic and pavilion area, playground, marina boat courtesy tie ups, a beach and community center, campground and boat ramp. Upcountry Fiber offers high speed fiber internet within the community and the Chickasaw Utility Company purchases drinking water from Pioneer Rural Water. Chickasaw Point offers a variety of opportunities for fellowship, volunteering, and personal growth through activities available for interested residents. Housing within the neighborhood ranges from cozy cottages to stunning elegant homes both interior, golf course and lake front. Extensive additional information is available on the community site at chickasawpoint.com.