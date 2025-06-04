Morales Group Celebrates PSS

We invite you to join us in supporting Project Stepping Stone educational impact.
PSS 20K for 20th Anniversary
$20,000
20 gifts of $20,000 are needed to seed an endowment for Escala’s PSS program. Donors with gifts of $20,000 will become founding members of our Legacy Society. Note: Gifts at this level may be made by ACH or check.
PSS 10K for 20th Anniversary
$10,000
Enable 4 students to participate in the PSS program. Note: Gifts at this level may be made by ACH or check.
PSS 5K for 20th Anniversary
$5,000
Enable 85 students to participate in the PSS professional development & Etiquette Dinner program. Note: Gifts at this level may be made by ACH or check.
PSS 2.5K for 20th Anniversary
$2,500
Enable 1 student to participate in a week long PSS program.
