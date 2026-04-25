Experiences & Services Certificates (Page 2 of 2)

🥗Support your wellness from the inside out with this personalized nutrition counseling session from TCP mom Janelle Smith!





This package includes:

🕒 1-hour nutrition assessment focused on digestive health

📋 Customized plan to address symptoms and support gut wellness

🥑 Sample 5-day meal plan to help you get started

Perfect for anyone looking to improve digestion, boost energy, and feel their best through thoughtful, guided nutrition. A meaningful step toward better health and balance! 🌿💫





Expires: 12/31/26. Value: $350