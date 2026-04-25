Experiences & Services Certificates (Page 2 of 2)

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🎶 Get ready for an unforgettable evening of live music with 2 tickets to an exciting tribute concert featuring Jelly Roll & Post Malone tributes, along with Southern Fried & Cobra Cowboy!
📅 Date: May 3, 2026
🕓 Time: 4:00 PM
📍 Venue: Garden Amphitheater
Enjoy a high-energy outdoor show celebrating fan-favorite hits, great vibes, and a lively atmosphere under the open sky.
Value: $35
Starting bid
🎸Enjoy an epic evening of live music with 2 tickets to a high-energy classic rock concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd & Rolling Stones tributes, plus performances by Thelma & Louise and The Wildflowers!
📅 Date: May 17
🕓 Time: 4:00 PM
📍 Venue: Garden Amphitheater
Get ready for an outdoor celebration of legendary rock hits, great vocals, and an unforgettable atmosphere under the open sky.
Value: $45
Starting bid
🎤💃 Get ready for a totally iconic night with 2 tickets to Ladies of the 80’s, featuring Tiffany, Missing Persons, and a special guest performer!
📅 Date: June 14
🕕 Time: 6:00 PM
📍 Venue: Garden Amphitheater
Sing and dance along to the biggest hits of the decade as these legendary artists bring the energy, nostalgia, and fun of the 80’s to life in an unforgettable outdoor concert experience under the stars.
Value: $85
Starting bid
😂🎤 Get ready for a hilarious evening with 2 tickets to Comedy at the Garden, featuring comedy legends Paul Rodriguez and Pablo Francisco!
📅 Date: June 27
🕕 Time: 6:00 PM
📍 Venue: Garden Amphitheater
Enjoy an outdoor night full of nonstop laughter, sharp stand-up, and high-energy storytelling from two iconic comedians.
Value: $85
Starting bid
🥗Support your wellness from the inside out with this personalized nutrition counseling session from TCP mom Janelle Smith!
This package includes:
Perfect for anyone looking to improve digestion, boost energy, and feel their best through thoughtful, guided nutrition. A meaningful step toward better health and balance! 🌿💫
Expires: 12/31/26. Value: $350
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🥇🏃♂️ Take training to the next level with this exciting registration plus one month of classes at Olympia Training Center! Participants will jump, climb, swing, and tumble through dynamic parkour and Ninja Warrior-style obstacle training, building strength, agility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, high-energy environment. Perfect for kids or teens who love movement, challenges, and action-packed fitness!
Train like an athlete. Move like a ninja. 💥🔥
Value: $300
Starting bid
🎨✨ Enjoy an elevated art experience with 4 VIP passes to The Broad. While access to the Broad is free, these special passes entitle you and your guests to bypass the ticketing and entrance line and includes access to the museum’s renowned permanent collection as well as the iconic Infinity Mirror Room—an immersive, must-see installation that offers a one-of-a-kind visual experience. Please note: admission to separately ticketed exhibitions and special events is not included.
Expires: 5/1/2027. Value: $75
Starting bid
✨💆♀️ Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a professional Nouvaderm laser treatment from Dr. Michael K. Lee, a double board-certified plastic surgeon (MD, FACS). This advanced treatment is designed to improve skin tone, texture, and overall radiance—helping you achieve a smoother, more youthful glow with expert care.
Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine with a trusted specialist and cutting-edge technology.
Glow with confidence! ✨
Value: $1200
Starting bid
🔮Gain clarity and guidance with this 1-question voucher, intuitively answered by Jessica Lynne Psychic Medium. Receive a personalized response offering insight, reflection, and perspective on a question that matters most to you—delivered with care and intention. A unique and meaningful experience for anyone seeking guidance, reassurance, or a deeper connection to their path. 💫
Expires: 12/1/26. Value: $60
Starting bid
🧘♀️Invest in wellness, balance, and self-care with a 1-year membership to Oh Yoga Studios!
Enjoy unlimited access to a variety of yoga classes designed for all levels—from beginner-friendly flows to strength-building and restorative sessions. This membership is the perfect way to build consistency, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being.
A year of movement, mindfulness, and community awaits—perfect for anyone ready to prioritize health and harmony! Breathe, stretch, and grow all year long. 🌿💫
Value: $1400
Starting bid
🍷 Sip, savor, and experience wine country with this delightful package from Balletto Vineyards!
This experience includes:
Known for its scenic vineyards and exceptional wines, Balletto offers a relaxing and memorable tasting experience—perfect for a day trip, celebration, or wine lover’s getaway.
Expires: 5/1/27. Value: $152
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!