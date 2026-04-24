Silent Auction Baskets (Page 2 of 2)

☕🌺Bring a taste of aloha to your day with this fun and energizing Bad Ass Coffee bundle!





This laid-back set includes:

🎁 $10 gift card for your next coffee run

☕ 12 oz bag of Cotton Candy Breeze coffee for smooth, island-inspired flavor

🥤 Insulated surf van tumbler for sipping on the go

🥏 Frisbee for a little outdoor fun

Perfect for coffee lovers who enjoy great flavor and good vibes, whether you’re relaxing at home or out in the sun.





Value: $40