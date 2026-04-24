Silent Auction Baskets (Page 2 of 2)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
🚂 Bring the magic of trains to life at home and at the park with this playful experience package.
Perfect for kids, families, and train enthusiasts!
Value: $75
Starting bid
☀️ Stay cool and beachy with this fun and fashionable bundle from Anissa's Threadz Boutique!
This set includes:
Effortless, cute, and ready for summer adventures—this set is the perfect accessory for any sunny day outing! 🌊✨
Value: $90
Starting bid
☕🌺Bring a taste of aloha to your day with this fun and energizing Bad Ass Coffee bundle!
This laid-back set includes:
Perfect for coffee lovers who enjoy great flavor and good vibes, whether you’re relaxing at home or out in the sun.
Value: $40
Starting bid
🍻 Sip in style with this fun Brewery X bundle—perfect for craft beer lovers!
This set includes:
Whether you’re heading to the taproom or gifting a fellow beer enthusiast, this combo is a perfect mix of style and flavor.
Value: $55
Starting bid
🐄 Bring home the fun (and flavor!) with this Chick-fil-A–themed basket, perfect for a cozy family night in!
This playful bundle includes:
Perfect for game night, family dinners, or any Chick-fil-A fan, this basket serves up a winning combo of fun, food, and cow-spotted charm. Eat more fun—and enjoy every bite!
Value: $75
Starting bid
🐄Bring home the fun (and flavor!) with this ultimate Chick-fil-A–themed bundle—perfect for cozy nights and tasty treats!
This crowd-pleasing basket includes:
Perfect for family game nights, fun outings, or any Chick-fil-A fan, this basket delivers a delicious mix of entertainment, comfort, and cow-spotted charm.
Eat more fun—and enjoy every bite! 🐄✨
Value: $100
Starting bid
🪴🤖 Bring home a fan-favorite Marvel character with this fun and collectible “I Am Groot” LEGO set! Perfect for builders and Marvel lovers alike, this set lets you create your very own adorable Groot figure with poseable features and display-worthy detail. A great gift for LEGO fans, Marvel collectors, and Groot enthusiasts of all ages—because we are all Groot! 🌱✨
Value: $60
Starting bid
🦄✨ Spark wonder and creativity with this enchanting children’s book collection, generously donated by TCP alumna Amanda Ferguson-Standish! This magical bundle includes a delightful mix of story and activity books perfect for young readers:
Filled with unicorns, fairies, and classic tales, this set inspires imagination, early learning, and hands-on fun for little dreamers.
Value: $55
Starting bid
🌹✨ Elevate any look with this elegant rose gold-tone necklace from Kate Spade New York’s Infinity & Beyond collection! Featuring a delicate long chain adorned with six sparkling diamond-accent rose buds, this piece blends timeless romance with modern sophistication. Its versatile length makes it perfect for layering or wearing as a standout statement. A beautifully feminine accessory that adds a touch of sparkle and charm to any outfit—ideal for gifting or treating yourself! 💖
Value: $90
Starting bid
✨💛 Add effortless elegance to any look with these lightweight, everyday gold hoop earrings from Kendra Scott! Designed for all-day comfort, these “featherweight” hoops are the perfect blend of modern style and timeless simplicity—easy to dress up or wear casually. A versatile staple for any jewelry collection, perfect for gifting or treating yourself! 💫
Value: $70
Starting bid
🌙✨ Add a touch of timeless elegance with this stunning gold moonstone necklace from Kendra Scott! Featuring a luminous moonstone set in a delicate gold-tone design, this piece brings effortless beauty and versatility—perfect for layering or wearing on its own as a subtle statement.
A classic accessory that transitions beautifully from everyday wear to special occasions, making it a perfect gift or personal treat! 💫
Value: $75
Starting bid
🦁☕ Roar into your day with this bold coffee collection from veteran-owned Raised by Lions Coffee!
This premium bundle includes:
Crafted by a veteran-founded company passionate about quality, community, and strength, this set delivers rich, specialty-roasted coffee paired with everyday style.
Perfect for coffee lovers who appreciate bold flavor and meaningful brands—start your mornings with lion-hearted energy! 🔥✨
Value: $90
Starting bid
📘A special collector’s item for readers of all ages—this inspiring copy of The Small and Mighty, personally signed by author Sharon McMahon, is a meaningful addition to any home library.
This uplifting book celebrates courage, resilience, and the power of small acts that create big impact. Thoughtful and encouraging, it’s perfect for reading, gifting, or keeping as a treasured keepsake.
A heartfelt story made even more special with an authentic author signature! ✍️💫
Value: $50
Starting bid
🧺🍦Bring smiles all around with this adorable pink basket packed with kid-friendly favorites and sweet dining perks!
This cheerful bundle includes:
Perfect for family outings, playdates, or a fun night of treats and memories together! Sweeten every moment—one scoop at a time! 🍦✨
Value: $75
Starting bid
🌙 Add a touch of celestial elegance with this delicate silver necklace featuring a beautifully detailed moon charm from Golden Daze Jewelry. Simple, timeless, and effortlessly stylish, this piece is perfect for everyday wear or layering with other favorites. The shimmering moon charm adds just the right hint of magic to any outfit. 💫
Value: $35
Starting bid
🥚🐓 Enjoy a dozen of farm-fresh, hand-gathered eggs from McSmith Farms—collected with love from their happy hens: Ursula, Lemon, Silver, and Blacky! These large eggs are as fresh as it gets, perfect for breakfast, baking, or adding a wholesome touch to any meal. A charming, homegrown treat straight from the coop to your kitchen! 🥚💛
Value: $6
Starting bid
🏹🌞 Get kids outside and active with this fun-filled bundle packed with adventure and imagination!
This exciting set includes:
Perfect for outdoor play, family fun, and keeping little adventurers entertained for hours! Aim, explore, and play all day! 🌳✨
Value: $50
Starting bid
🤠🌵 Step into your cowboy era with this fun and stylish bundle—perfect for a themed party, concert, or night out!
This package includes:
Whether you're dressing up with friends or planning a lively night out, this bundle brings the perfect mix of style and experience. Saddle up and make it a night to remember!
Value: $450
Starting bid
🎲🎉 Get ready for endless family fun with this game-night collection generously donated by the Board of TCP!
This exciting bundle includes:
Perfect for family nights, playdates, or friendly competition, this set brings laughter, teamwork, and a little chaos (the fun kind!) to every gathering. Unplug, gather together, and let the games begin! 🏆✨
Value: $120
Starting bid
🛏️✨ Transform your space into a cozy, relaxing retreat with this beautifully curated home and self-care collection!
This luxurious bundle includes:
Perfect for refreshing your bedroom, upgrading your self-care routine, or gifting someone a little bit of cozy luxury!
Value: $200
Starting bid
🛋️✨ Create the ultimate stay-at-home escape with this luxe mix of comfort, relaxation, and sparkle—perfect for unwinding or a fun girls’ night in!
This beautifully curated bundle includes:
Perfect for relaxing evenings, self-care rituals, or adding a little sparkle to everyday moments. Unwind, sip, and shine! 💖✨
Value: $150
Starting bid
🍓🫒 Elevate your kitchen with this beautiful handcrafted and gourmet-inspired bundle—perfect for cooking, serving, and entertaining in style!
This elegant set includes:
A perfect blend of artisan craftsmanship and gourmet essentials, ideal for home chefs, entertainers, and anyone who loves a beautifully curated kitchen.
Value: $100
Starting bid
🎄🍷 Celebrate the season in style with this festive holiday collection—perfect for gifting or enjoying at your own holiday gathering!
This beautifully curated wooden box includes:
A warm and elegant assortment designed to bring joy, flavor, and celebration to any holiday occasion.
Value: $140
Starting bid
🩰 Step into the world of dance with this beautiful ballet starter package from South Coast Performing Arts—perfect for aspiring ballerinas!
This elegant bundle includes:
Whether just beginning or continuing their dance journey, this set has everything needed to feel confident and class-ready.
Value: $200
Starting bid
🧚 Step into a magical miniature world lovingly handcrafted by TCP’s very own Ms. Shelley! This whimsical fairy garden is filled with charming details, vibrant succulents, and playful surprises that spark imagination and delight for all ages.
A little fairy tale, a little prehistoric fun—this enchanting garden has it all.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
🪑A charming and practical addition to any child’s space, this wooden foldable rocking chair is perfect for reading, relaxing, or gentle rocking fun!
Crafted for both comfort and convenience, it folds easily for storage while still offering sturdy, timeless style. Ideal for playrooms, bedrooms, or cozy reading corners.
A classic piece that combines function, fun, and simple charm for little ones! 🌟
Value: $40
Starting bid
🎧🔋 Stay connected and powered up wherever you go with this convenient everyday tech set!
This bundle includes:
Perfect for travel, commuting, workouts, or busy days—this compact combo keeps your music playing and your devices charged no matter where life takes you!
VaIue: $60
Starting bid
🚒🕷️🔨 Fuel imagination and hands-on fun with this exciting bundle packed with action, creativity, and hero favorites!
This set includes:
Perfect for kids who love action heroes, creative projects, and active play—this bundle keeps imagination and adventure going all day long!
Save the day, then build something amazing! 🔥✨
Value: $70
Starting bid
🕯️Create the perfect cozy-at-home spa experience with this beautifully curated relaxation bundle!
This set includes:
Perfect for winding down, pampering yourself, or gifting someone a little everyday luxury. A calming mix of glow, self-care, and indulgence!
Relax, recharge, and glow from the inside out ✨💗
Value: $90
Starting bid
🤠 Top off your western look with this stylish black Cali Ranch cowboy hat—perfect for concerts, line dancing, rodeos, or everyday country flair!
With its classic shape and bold black finish, this hat adds instant attitude and western charm to any outfit. A versatile accessory for anyone ready to channel their inner cowboy or cowgirl! Saddle up in style! 🌵✨
Value: $110
Starting bid
🛼✨ Get ready to roll into fun with these Girls XS roller blades (size 8-10.5) —perfect for outdoor adventure, exercise, and hours of active play!
Designed for comfort and easy movement, these skates are great for beginners or young skaters building confidence while cruising around the neighborhood or park.
A fun way to stay active, build balance, and enjoy the outdoors in style! 🌞💖
Value: $40
Starting bid
⚽🧡 Kick off the season in style with this exciting soccer package from AYSO Orange!
This fun and practical bundle includes:
Perfect for new or returning players, this basket helps build excitement for the season while giving kids everything they need to feel part of the team! 🧡✨
Value: $200
Starting bid
🧸🍓Bring home a super-soft and huggable oversized plush featuring a large white bear dressed in a Lotso-inspired costume!
This cuddly stuffed animal is perfect for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves whimsical character plushies. Its big size and playful design make it a standout piece for bedrooms, playrooms, or gift giving.
A sweet and cozy companion ready for hugs, display, and endless snuggles! ✨
Value: $40
Starting bid
🚗 Keep your car looking and running its best with this handy auto care bundle!
Value: $335
Starting bid
🦖🧸 Perfect for little explorers, this fun-filled bundle combines imaginative play, cuddly friends, and early learning favorites!
This set includes:
A wonderful mix of movement, imagination, and early education—perfect for toddlers and preschoolers! Play, learn, and explore all day long! 🌟✨
Value: $100
Starting bid
🐧🌊🎨 Dive into a world of underwater fun with this adorable ocean-themed bundle—perfect for curious kids and animal lovers!
This set includes:
Inspired by sea life and imagination, this bundle is perfect for playtime, learning, and on-the-go hydration! Explore, create, and stay hydrated in ocean style! 🌊✨
Value: $50
Starting bid
🧘♀️ Enjoy a fun and uplifting Pilates experience designed to strengthen, stretch, and connect.
✨ Perfect for all levels—bring a friend and feel the burn together
Expires: 11/1/2027. Value: $200
Starting bid
✨🌿 Step into a world of imagination and charm with this magical fairy garden! 🧚♀️🍄
Lovingly handcrafted by TCP’s very own Ms. Shelley, this enchanting piece is sure to delight all ages.
✨ Bring a little magic home and let your imagination grow! 🌿🧚♂️ Value: Priceless
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!