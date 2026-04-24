Tustin Community Preschool Inc
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Tustin Community Preschool Inc

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Tustin Community Preschool Inc

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Silent Auction Baskets (Page 2 of 2)

All Aboard Family Fun Bundle (SA152) item
All Aboard Family Fun Bundle (SA152)
$20

Starting bid

🚂 Bring the magic of trains to life at home and at the park with this playful experience package.

  • 🎂 Nordic Ware Train Cake Pan for fun, detailed baking
  • 🚂 4 Irvine Park Railroad tickets for a scenic family train ride (not including Christmas or Train of Lights)
  • 📯 Classic train whistle for extra imaginative play

Perfect for kids, families, and train enthusiasts!


Value: $75

Anissa’s Threadz Boutique - Salty Summer Style Set (SA153) item
Anissa’s Threadz Boutique - Salty Summer Style Set (SA153)
$30

Starting bid

☀️ Stay cool and beachy with this fun and fashionable bundle from Anissa's Threadz Boutique!


This set includes:

  • 👜 A stylish summer bag—perfect for beach days, pool trips, or everyday errands
  • 🧢 A trendy purple trucker hat featuring “Salty” for that laid-back, sun-soaked vibe
  • 🍹 Cans of Cutwater Margarita for an easy, ready-to-enjoy beach or poolside refresh

Effortless, cute, and ready for summer adventures—this set is the perfect accessory for any sunny day outing! 🌊✨


Value: $90

Bad Ass Coffee Island Vibes Set (SA154) item
Bad Ass Coffee Island Vibes Set (SA154)
$20

Starting bid

☕🌺Bring a taste of aloha to your day with this fun and energizing Bad Ass Coffee bundle!


This laid-back set includes:

  • 🎁 $10 gift card for your next coffee run
  • ☕ 12 oz bag of Cotton Candy Breeze coffee for smooth, island-inspired flavor
  • 🥤 Insulated surf van tumbler for sipping on the go
  • 🥏 Frisbee for a little outdoor fun

Perfect for coffee lovers who enjoy great flavor and good vibes, whether you’re relaxing at home or out in the sun.


Value: $40

Brewery X Hat & Gift Card (SA155) item
Brewery X Hat & Gift Card (SA155)
$15

Starting bid

🍻 Sip in style with this fun Brewery X bundle—perfect for craft beer lovers!


This set includes:

  • 🧢 Brewery X hat to rep your favorite local brewery
  • 🎁 $25 Brewery X gift card to enjoy great brews, bites, and good times

Whether you’re heading to the taproom or gifting a fellow beer enthusiast, this combo is a perfect mix of style and flavor.


Value: $55

Chick-fil-A Family Fun Basket 1 (SA156) item
Chick-fil-A Family Fun Basket 1 (SA156)
$20

Starting bid

🐄 Bring home the fun (and flavor!) with this Chick-fil-A–themed basket, perfect for a cozy family night in!


This playful bundle includes:

  • 🎲 Cow Party Family Game Night for laughs and friendly competition
  • 🐄 Plush Chick-fil-A cow
  • 🥤 2 Chick-fil-A classic cups with lids & straws
  • 🥫 4 signature Chick-fil-A sauces
  • 🎁 4 Chick-fil-A gift cards with various food options

Perfect for game night, family dinners, or any Chick-fil-A fan, this basket serves up a winning combo of fun, food, and cow-spotted charm. Eat more fun—and enjoy every bite!


Value: $75

Chick-fil-A Family Fun Basket 2 (SA157) item
Chick-fil-A Family Fun Basket 2 (SA157)
$30

Starting bid

🐄Bring home the fun (and flavor!) with this ultimate Chick-fil-A–themed bundle—perfect for cozy nights and tasty treats!


This crowd-pleasing basket includes:

  • 🎲 Chick-fil-A Cow Party Family Game Night
  • 🐄 Plush Chick-fil-A cow
  • 🛋️ Cozy blanket
  • 🥤 Collectible cup & 🔑 keychain
  • 👕 Chick-fil-A shirt
  • 🎁 4 gift cards with various food options
  • 🍳 3 breakfast gift cards

Perfect for family game nights, fun outings, or any Chick-fil-A fan, this basket delivers a delicious mix of entertainment, comfort, and cow-spotted charm.

Eat more fun—and enjoy every bite! 🐄✨


Value: $100

“I Am Groot” LEGO Set Adventure (SA158) item
“I Am Groot” LEGO Set Adventure (SA158)
$20

Starting bid

🪴🤖 Bring home a fan-favorite Marvel character with this fun and collectible “I Am Groot” LEGO set! Perfect for builders and Marvel lovers alike, this set lets you create your very own adorable Groot figure with poseable features and display-worthy detail. A great gift for LEGO fans, Marvel collectors, and Groot enthusiasts of all ages—because we are all Groot! 🌱✨


Value: $60

Imagination Book Bundle: Unicorns & Fairy Tales (SA159) item
Imagination Book Bundle: Unicorns & Fairy Tales (SA159)
$20

Starting bid

🦄✨ Spark wonder and creativity with this enchanting children’s book collection, generously donated by TCP alumna Amanda Ferguson-Standish! This magical bundle includes a delightful mix of story and activity books perfect for young readers:

  • 🧼 Wipe Clean Fairy Activities
  • 🦄 That’s Not My Unicorn
  • 🎨 Love & Hugs: First Magic Painting
  • 🌈 Little Stickers: Unicorns
  • 📖 Jack & the 3 Bears
  • 📚 Tiny Tots My Little Library

Filled with unicorns, fairies, and classic tales, this set inspires imagination, early learning, and hands-on fun for little dreamers.


Value: $55

Kate Spade “Infinity & Beyond” Rose Gold Necklace (SA160) item
Kate Spade “Infinity & Beyond” Rose Gold Necklace (SA160)
$20

Starting bid

🌹✨ Elevate any look with this elegant rose gold-tone necklace from Kate Spade New York’s Infinity & Beyond collection! Featuring a delicate long chain adorned with six sparkling diamond-accent rose buds, this piece blends timeless romance with modern sophistication. Its versatile length makes it perfect for layering or wearing as a standout statement. A beautifully feminine accessory that adds a touch of sparkle and charm to any outfit—ideal for gifting or treating yourself! 💖


Value: $90

Kendra Scott Gold Hoop Earrings (SA161) item
Kendra Scott Gold Hoop Earrings (SA161)
$20

Starting bid

✨💛 Add effortless elegance to any look with these lightweight, everyday gold hoop earrings from Kendra Scott! Designed for all-day comfort, these “featherweight” hoops are the perfect blend of modern style and timeless simplicity—easy to dress up or wear casually. A versatile staple for any jewelry collection, perfect for gifting or treating yourself! 💫


Value: $70

Kendra Scott Gold Moonstone Necklace (SA162) item
Kendra Scott Gold Moonstone Necklace (SA162)
$25

Starting bid

🌙✨ Add a touch of timeless elegance with this stunning gold moonstone necklace from Kendra Scott! Featuring a luminous moonstone set in a delicate gold-tone design, this piece brings effortless beauty and versatility—perfect for layering or wearing on its own as a subtle statement.

A classic accessory that transitions beautifully from everyday wear to special occasions, making it a perfect gift or personal treat! 💫


Value: $75

Raised by Lions Coffee Bundle (SA163) item
Raised by Lions Coffee Bundle (SA163)
$30

Starting bid

🦁☕ Roar into your day with this bold coffee collection from veteran-owned Raised by Lions Coffee!


This premium bundle includes:

  • ☕ 3 coffee bags: Decaf, Lion’s Brew (Guatemala), and High Priest (Ethiopia)
  • 👕 2 branded shirts (size Medium)
  • 🧢 1 stylish hat

Crafted by a veteran-founded company passionate about quality, community, and strength, this set delivers rich, specialty-roasted coffee paired with everyday style.

Perfect for coffee lovers who appreciate bold flavor and meaningful brands—start your mornings with lion-hearted energy! 🔥✨


Value: $90

“The Small and Mighty” – Signed by Sharon McMahon (SA164) item
“The Small and Mighty” – Signed by Sharon McMahon (SA164)
$10

Starting bid

📘A special collector’s item for readers of all ages—this inspiring copy of The Small and Mighty, personally signed by author Sharon McMahon, is a meaningful addition to any home library.

This uplifting book celebrates courage, resilience, and the power of small acts that create big impact. Thoughtful and encouraging, it’s perfect for reading, gifting, or keeping as a treasured keepsake.

A heartfelt story made even more special with an authentic author signature! ✍️💫


Value: $50

Sweet Treats & Family Fun Basket (SA165) item
Sweet Treats & Family Fun Basket (SA165)
$25

Starting bid

🧺🍦Bring smiles all around with this adorable pink basket packed with kid-friendly favorites and sweet dining perks!


This cheerful bundle includes:

  • 🍦 4 Yogurtland 3 oz free passes for a cool, customizable treat
  • 🍕 4 California Pizza Kitchen Kids Eat Free coupons for a family-friendly meal out
  • 🍨 4 ceramic ice cream cone holders for the perfect at-home dessert setup
  • 🧺 A small pink basket to keep everything beautifully packaged

Perfect for family outings, playdates, or a fun night of treats and memories together! Sweeten every moment—one scoop at a time! 🍦✨


Value: $75

Golden Daze Silver Moon Necklace (SA166) item
Golden Daze Silver Moon Necklace (SA166)
$10

Starting bid

🌙 Add a touch of celestial elegance with this delicate silver necklace featuring a beautifully detailed moon charm from Golden Daze Jewelry. Simple, timeless, and effortlessly stylish, this piece is perfect for everyday wear or layering with other favorites. The shimmering moon charm adds just the right hint of magic to any outfit. 💫


Value: $35

McSmith Farms Fresh Eggs (SA167) item
McSmith Farms Fresh Eggs (SA167)
$3

Starting bid

🥚🐓 Enjoy a dozen of farm-fresh, hand-gathered eggs from McSmith Farms—collected with love from their happy hens: Ursula, Lemon, Silver, and Blacky! These large eggs are as fresh as it gets, perfect for breakfast, baking, or adding a wholesome touch to any meal. A charming, homegrown treat straight from the coop to your kitchen! 🥚💛


Value: $6

Outdoor Adventure & Playtime Bundle (SA168) item
Outdoor Adventure & Playtime Bundle (SA168)
$15

Starting bid

🏹🌞 Get kids outside and active with this fun-filled bundle packed with adventure and imagination!


This exciting set includes:

  • 🏹 Kids bow & arrow archery set for backyard target fun
  • 🔍 2 GeoSafari Kidnoculars (kid-friendly binoculars) for exploring the world up close
  • 🔫 Nerf Elite Junior Ultimate Starter Set with 2 easy-play blasters & darts
  • 🍦 2 Yogurtland 3 oz free passes for a sweet treat after playtime

Perfect for outdoor play, family fun, and keeping little adventurers entertained for hours! Aim, explore, and play all day! 🌳✨


Value: $50

Western Style Night Out Bundle (SA169) item
Western Style Night Out Bundle (SA169)
$100

Starting bid

🤠🌵 Step into your cowboy era with this fun and stylish bundle—perfect for a themed party, concert, or night out!


This package includes:

  • 🤠 4 classic cowboy hats for the full western look
  • 🎁 $100 gift card to Westwood Coast where great food, country music, and line dancing come together

Whether you're dressing up with friends or planning a lively night out, this bundle brings the perfect mix of style and experience. Saddle up and make it a night to remember!


Value: $450

TCP Board of Fun Game Night Bundle (SA170) item
TCP Board of Fun Game Night Bundle (SA170)
$35

Starting bid

🎲🎉 Get ready for endless family fun with this game-night collection generously donated by the Board of TCP!


This exciting bundle includes:

  • 🔴 Connect 4
  • 🎨 Qwirkle
  • 🤸 Twister
  • 😢 Sorry!
  • ⚡ Tilt & Shout
  • 🗣️ Incohearent
  • 👀 Spot It!

Perfect for family nights, playdates, or friendly competition, this set brings laughter, teamwork, and a little chaos (the fun kind!) to every gathering. Unplug, gather together, and let the games begin! 🏆✨


Value: $120

Home Spa & Comfort Bundle (SA171) item
Home Spa & Comfort Bundle (SA171)
$50

Starting bid

🛏️✨ Transform your space into a cozy, relaxing retreat with this beautifully curated home and self-care collection!


This luxurious bundle includes:

  • 🛏️ King Size Deluxe Sheet Set (1800 Collection) for ultra-soft comfort
  • 💎 Crystal quartz soap for a touch of natural elegance
  • 🛁 Bath bomb for a relaxing spa experience
  • 🕯️ Scented candles to create a calming atmosphere
  • 🫙 Mason jar wall sconces for rustic home décor charm
  • 🖼️ Picture frames to showcase your favorite memories
  • ☕ Travel mug for comfort on the go

Perfect for refreshing your bedroom, upgrading your self-care routine, or gifting someone a little bit of cozy luxury!


Value: $200

Mary Kay Cozy Glam Self-Care Night In Bundle (SA172) item
Mary Kay Cozy Glam Self-Care Night In Bundle (SA172)
$45

Starting bid

🛋️✨ Create the ultimate stay-at-home escape with this luxe mix of comfort, relaxation, and sparkle—perfect for unwinding or a fun girls’ night in!


This beautifully curated bundle includes:

  • 🧸 Large fuzzy throw blanket for cozy comfort
  • 💜 Mary Kay lavender & coconut shower gel and body lotion set for soothing self-care
  • 🕯️ 3-wick candle to set a warm, relaxing mood
  • 📓 Journal for reflection, gratitude, or creativity
  • 🍾 2 small bottles of Korbel champagne for celebrating in style
  • 🪩Disco ball cup for a festive, glam touch

Perfect for relaxing evenings, self-care rituals, or adding a little sparkle to everyday moments. Unwind, sip, and shine! 💖✨


Value: $150

Artisan Kitchen & Tableware Collection (SA173) item
Artisan Kitchen & Tableware Collection (SA173)
$30

Starting bid

🍓🫒 Elevate your kitchen with this beautiful handcrafted and gourmet-inspired bundle—perfect for cooking, serving, and entertaining in style!


This elegant set includes:

  • 🍓 Berry bowl from Playmore Pottery— handcrafted and perfect for washing and serving fresh fruit
  • 🫒 Authentic olive oil set from Spain for finishing dishes with rich, flavorful depth
  • 🥣 Nesting bowl set for everyday prep, serving, and stylish kitchen organization

A perfect blend of artisan craftsmanship and gourmet essentials, ideal for home chefs, entertainers, and anyone who loves a beautifully curated kitchen.


Value: $100

Holiday Wine & Treats Gift Box (SA174) item
Holiday Wine & Treats Gift Box (SA174)
$40

Starting bid

🎄🍷 Celebrate the season in style with this festive holiday collection—perfect for gifting or enjoying at your own holiday gathering!


This beautifully curated wooden box includes:

  • 🍷 Bottle of red wine for a classic festive toast
  • 🍺 2 cans of Christmas ale for seasonal cheer
  • 🍫 Christmas truffle chocolates for a sweet indulgence
  • 🧪 Magic decanter to elevate your wine experience
  • 🍫 Turrón from Spain, a traditional holiday nougat treat
  • 🎁 All packaged in a charming “Merry Christmas” wooden box

A warm and elegant assortment designed to bring joy, flavor, and celebration to any holiday occasion.


Value: $140

South Coast Performing Arts Ballet Bundle (SA175) item
South Coast Performing Arts Ballet Bundle (SA175)
$60

Starting bid

🩰 Step into the world of dance with this beautiful ballet starter package from South Coast Performing Arts—perfect for aspiring ballerinas!


This elegant bundle includes:

  • 🩰 1 month of ballet tuition
  • 👗 Leotard for class
  • 🧦 Tights for a polished look
  • 🩰 Ballet slippers
  • Sizes exchangeable for the perfect fit

Whether just beginning or continuing their dance journey, this set has everything needed to feel confident and class-ready.


Value: $200

Enchanted Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA176) item
Enchanted Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA176) item
Enchanted Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA176) item
Enchanted Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA176)
$30

Starting bid

🧚 Step into a magical miniature world lovingly handcrafted by TCP’s very own Ms. Shelley! This whimsical fairy garden is filled with charming details, vibrant succulents, and playful surprises that spark imagination and delight for all ages.


  • 🌿 Filled with many beautiful, thriving succulents
  • 🧚‍♀️ Features intricate fairy-sized décor
  • 🦕 Includes fun dinosaur figurines for a unique twist of adventure
  • 🏡 A one-of-a-kind, handcrafted piece
  • 🎁 Perfect as a gift or a magical addition to your home or garden


A little fairy tale, a little prehistoric fun—this enchanting garden has it all.


Value: Priceless

Wooden Foldable Kids Rocking Chair (SA177) item
Wooden Foldable Kids Rocking Chair (SA177)
$15

Starting bid

🪑A charming and practical addition to any child’s space, this wooden foldable rocking chair is perfect for reading, relaxing, or gentle rocking fun!


Crafted for both comfort and convenience, it folds easily for storage while still offering sturdy, timeless style. Ideal for playrooms, bedrooms, or cozy reading corners.


A classic piece that combines function, fun, and simple charm for little ones! 🌟


Value: $40

Tech Essentials On-the-Go Bundle (SA178) item
Tech Essentials On-the-Go Bundle (SA178) item
Tech Essentials On-the-Go Bundle (SA178)
$20

Starting bid

🎧🔋 Stay connected and powered up wherever you go with this convenient everyday tech set!


This bundle includes:

  • 🎧 HeyDude earbuds for easy, wireless listening on the move
  • 💳 ChargeCard credit-card sized portable charger that slips right into your wallet or bag for emergency power

Perfect for travel, commuting, workouts, or busy days—this compact combo keeps your music playing and your devices charged no matter where life takes you!


VaIue: $60

Action Hero Play & Build Bundle (SA179) item
Action Hero Play & Build Bundle (SA179)
$20

Starting bid

🚒🕷️🔨 Fuel imagination and hands-on fun with this exciting bundle packed with action, creativity, and hero favorites!


This set includes:

  • 🚒 Max Action Fire Truck for high-energy rescue missions and imaginative play
  • 🕷️ Spider-Man towel for superhero beach, bath, or pool days
  • 🪵 Lakeshore “Build-It-Yourself” woodworking kit for creative, hands-on building fun

Perfect for kids who love action heroes, creative projects, and active play—this bundle keeps imagination and adventure going all day long!


Save the day, then build something amazing! 🔥✨


Value: $70

Self-Care & Home Spa Bundle (SA180) item
Self-Care & Home Spa Bundle (SA180)
$25

Starting bid

🕯️Create the perfect cozy-at-home spa experience with this beautifully curated relaxation bundle!


This set includes:

  • 🕯️ 3-piece flameless LED candle set for a warm, flickering glow (no flame needed)
  • 💎 Pink crystal quartz soaps for a touch of luxe self-care
  • 🍷 Pink wine opener set for effortless entertaining
  • 🌿 Trader Joe’s argan oil for silky, nourished skin and hair
  • 🧴 Trader Joe’s body scrub for a refreshing at-home spa treatment

Perfect for winding down, pampering yourself, or gifting someone a little everyday luxury. A calming mix of glow, self-care, and indulgence!

Relax, recharge, and glow from the inside out ✨💗


Value: $90

Cali Ranch Cowboy Hat (SA181) item
Cali Ranch Cowboy Hat (SA181)
$30

Starting bid

🤠 Top off your western look with this stylish black Cali Ranch cowboy hat—perfect for concerts, line dancing, rodeos, or everyday country flair!


With its classic shape and bold black finish, this hat adds instant attitude and western charm to any outfit. A versatile accessory for anyone ready to channel their inner cowboy or cowgirl! Saddle up in style! 🌵✨


Value: $110

Girls XS Roller Blades (SA182) item
Girls XS Roller Blades (SA182)
$15

Starting bid

🛼✨ Get ready to roll into fun with these Girls XS roller blades (size 8-10.5) —perfect for outdoor adventure, exercise, and hours of active play!


Designed for comfort and easy movement, these skates are great for beginners or young skaters building confidence while cruising around the neighborhood or park.


A fun way to stay active, build balance, and enjoy the outdoors in style! 🌞💖


Value: $40

AYSO Orange Soccer Starter Bundle (SA183) item
AYSO Orange Soccer Starter Bundle (SA183)
$60

Starting bid

⚽🧡 Kick off the season in style with this exciting soccer package from AYSO Orange!


This fun and practical bundle includes:

  • ⚽ 1 free Fall season registration
  • 😌 Stress soccer ball for off-field fun
  • 👕 Team shirt
  • 🃏 Player cards
  • 🧾 Sticker & pen
  • 🧼 Team towel

Perfect for new or returning players, this basket helps build excitement for the season while giving kids everything they need to feel part of the team! 🧡✨


Value: $200

Large White Bear in Lotso Costume Plush (SA184) item
Large White Bear in Lotso Costume Plush (SA184)
$15

Starting bid

🧸🍓Bring home a super-soft and huggable oversized plush featuring a large white bear dressed in a Lotso-inspired costume!


This cuddly stuffed animal is perfect for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves whimsical character plushies. Its big size and playful design make it a standout piece for bedrooms, playrooms, or gift giving.


A sweet and cozy companion ready for hugs, display, and endless snuggles! ✨


Value: $40

Shine & Drive Bundle (SA185) item
Shine & Drive Bundle (SA185)
$75

Starting bid

🚗 Keep your car looking and running its best with this handy auto care bundle!

  • 🔧 Oil change & detail certificate from Tustin Buick GMC (Expires: 5/31/27)
  • 💳 $30 O’Reilly Auto Parts gift card
  • 🧼 Armor All cleaning wipes for a fresh interior
  • ✨ Everything you need to keep your car clean, smooth, and road-ready

Value: $335

Toddler Adventure & Learning Bundle (SA186) item
Toddler Adventure & Learning Bundle (SA186)
$30

Starting bid

🦖🧸 Perfect for little explorers, this fun-filled bundle combines imaginative play, cuddly friends, and early learning favorites!


This set includes:

  • 🦖 Hop 'n' Ride Tommy Triceratops for active dinosaur fun
  • 🛴 Waliki hippo ride-on toy for bouncy indoor/outdoor play
  • 📖 Paw Patrol sticker books for creative storytelling
  • 🐠 Small stingray & 🐆 leopard stuffed animals for snuggles and play
  • 🤟 First Book of Baby Signs to support early communication and learning

A wonderful mix of movement, imagination, and early education—perfect for toddlers and preschoolers! Play, learn, and explore all day long! 🌟✨


Value: $100

Ocean Adventure Kids Bundle (SA187) item
Ocean Adventure Kids Bundle (SA187)
$15

Starting bid

🐧🌊🎨 Dive into a world of underwater fun with this adorable ocean-themed bundle—perfect for curious kids and animal lovers!


This set includes:

  • 🐧 Soft and cuddly penguin stuffed animal for snuggles and play
  • 🐠 Aquarium of the Pacific reusable water bottle for everyday adventures
  • 🎨 Underwater Creatures Color-by-Sticker set for creative, mess-free fun

Inspired by sea life and imagination, this bundle is perfect for playtime, learning, and on-the-go hydration! Explore, create, and stay hydrated in ocean style! 🌊✨


Value: $50

Kamala Rose Pilates Package (SA188) item
Kamala Rose Pilates Package (SA188)
$60

Starting bid

🧘‍♀️ Enjoy a fun and uplifting Pilates experience designed to strengthen, stretch, and connect.

  • 🤍 Private Pilates experience for two at Kamala Rose Pilates - personalized instructoin tailored to your goals in a supportive, welcoming environment
  • 💖 “Peace Love Pilates” makeup bag
  • 🧦 Pink Pilates grip socks


✨ Perfect for all levels—bring a friend and feel the burn together


Expires: 11/1/2027. Value: $200

Enchanted DIY Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA189) item
Enchanted DIY Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA189) item
Enchanted DIY Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA189) item
Enchanted DIY Fairy Garden by Ms. Shelley (SA189)
$30

Starting bid

✨🌿 Step into a world of imagination and charm with this magical fairy garden! 🧚‍♀️🍄
Lovingly handcrafted by TCP’s very own Ms. Shelley, this enchanting piece is sure to delight all ages.

  • 🏡 Handcrafted fairy garden made with care and creativity
  • 🌵 Filled with a beautiful variety of live succulents
  • 🏠 Features two adorable miniature cottages
  • 🪵 Whimsical details including stepping stones, picket fence, and tiny accents
  • 🐦 Includes a charming bird figurine and a cluster of colorful mushrooms 🍄
  • 💡 Includes outdoor-safe fairy lights for a warm, magical glow day or night
  • 🎨 Comes with a paint set for fun customization and personal touches
  • 🌼 Perfect for indoor or outdoor display—brighten any space
  • 🎁 A unique, one-of-a-kind gift or interactive activity for kids and adults alike

✨ Bring a little magic home and let your imagination grow! 🌿🧚‍♂️ Value: Priceless

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