More Than Just A Man - Sponsorship Form

This is a quarter page ad and will be in the booklet weekly. The size of this ad is 4" (tall) x 2.25" (wide). Fully prepared (camera-ready) artwork can be sent to [email protected] by March 20th.



(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)