Morehouse Alumni Real Estate Association Memberships 2025

MAREA Member - $100 Annually Eligibility: Morehouse College Alumni Benefits: ● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development, finance) ● Invitations to campus-based networking events ● Access to real estate job listings and placement ● Newsletters with market insights and alumni updates ● Deals and Investment opportunities (syndications, development, JV opportunities) ● Events and networking e.g., Homecoming Mixer (events will be virtual & in-person) ● Early access to Association-sponsored real estate investment webinars ● Platform to share deals and attract support and resources. ● Listing in the MAREA Real Estate Directory ● Voting rights for Association initiatives and decision making

MAREA Member - $100 Annually Eligibility: Morehouse College Alumni Benefits: ● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development, finance) ● Invitations to campus-based networking events ● Access to real estate job listings and placement ● Newsletters with market insights and alumni updates ● Deals and Investment opportunities (syndications, development, JV opportunities) ● Events and networking e.g., Homecoming Mixer (events will be virtual & in-person) ● Early access to Association-sponsored real estate investment webinars ● Platform to share deals and attract support and resources. ● Listing in the MAREA Real Estate Directory ● Voting rights for Association initiatives and decision making

More details...