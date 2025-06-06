Morehouse Alumni Real Estate Association Memberships 2025

MAREA Alumni Membership
$100

Valid for one year

MAREA Member - $100 Annually Eligibility: Morehouse College Alumni Benefits: ● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development, finance) ● Invitations to campus-based networking events ● Access to real estate job listings and placement ● Newsletters with market insights and alumni updates ● Deals and Investment opportunities (syndications, development, JV opportunities) ● Events and networking e.g., Homecoming Mixer (events will be virtual & in-person) ● Early access to Association-sponsored real estate investment webinars ● Platform to share deals and attract support and resources. ● Listing in the MAREA Real Estate Directory ● Voting rights for Association initiatives and decision making
MAREA Student Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Student Member- $25 Annually Eligibility: Current Seniors at the College Benefits: ● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development, finance) ● Invitations to campus-based networking events ● Inclusion in mentorship match program with alumni ● Access to real estate internships and job listings ● Periodic email newsletter with market insights and alumni updates ● Invitation to member-only events and networking (virtual & in-person)
MAREA Affiliate Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Affiliate Member - $100 Annually Eligibility- (Spelman alumni, AUC alumni, GA State/Tech/Emory alumni, Community members) Benefits: ● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development, finance) ● Invitations to campus-based networking events ● Periodic email newsletter with market insights and alumni updates ● Access to deal showcase calls (syndications, development, JV opportunities) ● Early access to Association-sponsored real estate investment webinars ● Ability to submit projects for feedback or presentation
