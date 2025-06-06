Morehouse Alumni Real Estate Association Memberships 2025
MAREA Alumni Membership
$100
Valid for one year
MAREA Member - $100 Annually
Eligibility: Morehouse College Alumni
Benefits:
● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development,
finance)
● Invitations to campus-based networking events
● Access to real estate job listings and placement
● Newsletters with market insights and alumni updates
● Deals and Investment opportunities (syndications, development, JV opportunities)
● Events and networking e.g., Homecoming Mixer (events will be virtual & in-person)
● Early access to Association-sponsored real estate investment webinars
● Platform to share deals and attract support and resources.
● Listing in the MAREA Real Estate Directory
● Voting rights for Association initiatives and decision making
MAREA Student Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Student Member- $25 Annually
Eligibility: Current Seniors at the College
Benefits:
● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development,
finance)
● Invitations to campus-based networking events
● Inclusion in mentorship match program with alumni
● Access to real estate internships and job listings
● Periodic email newsletter with market insights and alumni updates
● Invitation to member-only events and networking (virtual & in-person)
MAREA Affiliate Membership
$100
Valid for one year
Affiliate Member - $100 Annually
Eligibility- (Spelman alumni, AUC alumni, GA State/Tech/Emory alumni, Community members)
Benefits:
● Access to quarterly educational workshops (real estate investing, development,
finance)
● Invitations to campus-based networking events
● Periodic email newsletter with market insights and alumni updates
● Access to deal showcase calls (syndications, development, JV opportunities)
● Early access to Association-sponsored real estate investment webinars
● Ability to submit projects for feedback or presentation
