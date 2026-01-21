Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association Memberships FY 2025-2026

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
Membership in the chapter is open to all Morehouse alumni. Membership dues for the local chapter are $60 annually. The Chapter’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
No expiration
Lifetime Membership in the chapter is open to all Morehouse alumni that have been in good financial standing for at least 3 consecutive years. The Chapter’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
$
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