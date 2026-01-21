Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association Inc.

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Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association Inc.

About the memberships

Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association Memberships FY 2025-2026

Annual Membership - FY 2025-2026
$60

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership in the chapter is open to all Morehouse alumni. Membership dues for the local chapter are $60 annually. The Chapter’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Lifetime Membership
$500

No expiration

Lifetime Membership in the chapter is open to all Morehouse alumni that have been in good financial standing for at least 3 consecutive years. The Chapter’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

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