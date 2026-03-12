Morgan County MIBOR Keys and Tees Beach Bash Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes a yardstick, mulligan, and playing all games on course for each golfer.
Yardsticks, mulligans, and games on course can be purchased separately.
Sponsor will set up at the hole and purchase alcohol through the clubhouse. Please bring a door prize with a suggested $25 value. Sign provided at hole.
Sponsor has the option to set up at the hole. Please bring a door prize with a suggested $25 value. Sign provided at hole.
Sponsor will set up at the same hole as Habitat and sponsorship includes ice cream for Habitat to hand out. Please bring a door prize with a suggested $25 value. Sign provided at hole.
Sponsor will be at registration table. Can bring tablecloth to advertise business and swag to give away.
Sponsor gets to ride on the beverage cart with a course employee during the outing. Sponsor will also cover the cost of filling the beverage cart with all beverages purchased through the clubhouse.
Sponsor will will have a golf cart to drive around socializing and to take hole sponsors to and from the clubhouse as needed throughout the day.
Sign provided near the putting competition.
Signage provided at event. Sponsor to also provide the prize for the winners.
Sign provided at hole.
Sign provided at hole.
Sign provided at hole.
Sign provided at hole.
Sponsor gets to set up Bloody Mary Bar 11:00 - 12:00 during lunch and registration.
If you'd like to bring a door prize, feel free to do so at no additional cost. This helps us know how many we will need space for.
Includes lunch and everything available at the clubhouse.
$
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