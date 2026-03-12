Morgan County MIBOR Real Estate Association

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Morgan County MIBOR Real Estate Association

About this event

Morgan County MIBOR Keys and Tees Beach Bash Golf Outing

6701 Heartland Blvd

Camby, IN 46113, USA

All Inclusive Foursome
$450

Includes a yardstick, mulligan, and playing all games on course for each golfer.

Foursome
$320

Yardsticks, mulligans, and games on course can be purchased separately.

Hole Sponsor with Alcohol
$150

Sponsor will set up at the hole and purchase alcohol through the clubhouse. Please bring a door prize with a suggested $25 value. Sign provided at hole.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Sponsor has the option to set up at the hole. Please bring a door prize with a suggested $25 value. Sign provided at hole.

Habitat Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsor will set up at the same hole as Habitat and sponsorship includes ice cream for Habitat to hand out. Please bring a door prize with a suggested $25 value. Sign provided at hole.

Registration Sponsor
$200

Sponsor will be at registration table. Can bring tablecloth to advertise business and swag to give away.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$150

Sponsor gets to ride on the beverage cart with a course employee during the outing. Sponsor will also cover the cost of filling the beverage cart with all beverages purchased through the clubhouse.

Relief Cart Sponsor
$300

Sponsor will will have a golf cart to drive around socializing and to take hole sponsors to and from the clubhouse as needed throughout the day.

Putting Competition Sponsor
$200

Sign provided near the putting competition.

Best Dressed Contest Sponsor
$100

Signage provided at event. Sponsor to also provide the prize for the winners.

Women's Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$100

Sign provided at hole.

Men's Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$100

Sign provided at hole.

Women's Longest Drive Sponsor
$100

Sign provided at hole.

Men's Longest Drive Sponsor
$100

Sign provided at hole.

Bloody Mary Bar Sponsor
$75

Sponsor gets to set up Bloody Mary Bar 11:00 - 12:00 during lunch and registration.

Door Prize Donation
Free

If you'd like to bring a door prize, feel free to do so at no additional cost. This helps us know how many we will need space for.

Spectator
$25

Includes lunch and everything available at the clubhouse.

Add a donation for Morgan County MIBOR Real Estate Association

$

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