Morgan County MIBOR Porch Party Auction

Pick-up location

8355 Rockville Rd suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46234, USA

IU Homecoming against Michigan State item
IU Homecoming against Michigan State
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets PLUS parking pass.

Level M Section 25 Row 10 Seats 107 and 108.

Face Value: $225

The Red Barn
$25

Starting bid

The Red Barn, painting by Henry Church.

Henry Church (1943-2025)

(Creator of the LOWES home improvement store logo.)


Henry Church was an artist, graphic designer and lifelong learner.

Born in Wilkesboro North Carolina, he started as a draftsman for LOWE'S weekly publications and was a founding member of LOWE'S subsidiary, Sterling Advertising Ltd.

His creative legacy lives on in the iconic LOWES logo, still seen everywhere.

Value: $200

Painting item
$25

Starting bid

Statue of Liberty

24"x30" Acrylic Painting by local artist, Sandra Toensing.

Value: $250

Private Tasting Party at Mallow Run Winery
$50

Starting bid

Private Tasting Party at Mallow Run Winery for up to 25 people.

Expires 3/31/2026

Value: $500

Indy Eleven Tickets
$20

Starting bid

4 tickets to a 2025 regular season game.

Value $120

Custom Black Walnut Entry Table item
Custom Black Walnut Entry Table
$50

Starting bid

40"x12"x29" Custom Black Walnut Entry table with black, metal hairpin legs. Created and donated by Wordsmith Woodworks.

Value: $325

VIP table for 6 item
VIP table for 6
$50

Starting bid

VIP table for 6 at Cedar Creek Winery on 10/4 for the Hairbanger's Ball.

VIP Tables include: 

  • Concert tickets for your group (2, 4 or 6 guests per table)
  • Exclusive table service featuring items from our brewery, winery & eatery (the only time we offer it!)
  • A giant pretzel charcuterie board to share
  • Premium seating with a great view of the stage!
  • Access to indoor restrooms (VIPs only!)

Value: $437.50

