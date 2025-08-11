Morgan County MIBOR Porch Party Auction

The Red Barn, painting by Henry Church.

Henry Church (1943-2025)

(Creator of the LOWES home improvement store logo.)





Henry Church was an artist, graphic designer and lifelong learner.

Born in Wilkesboro North Carolina, he started as a draftsman for LOWE'S weekly publications and was a founding member of LOWE'S subsidiary, Sterling Advertising Ltd.

His creative legacy lives on in the iconic LOWES logo, still seen everywhere.

Value: $200