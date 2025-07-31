Morgan State University Alumni Cheerleaders Chapter Membership Dues

New Cheer Chapter Member (Annual)
$90

You ARE NOT a MSUAA Life Member. This means you pay MSUAA on an ANNUAL basis. **Your payment to MSUAA will be made on your behalf. **

PAYMENT: $50.00 MSUAA Annual + $40 Chapter Dues = 90.00

Returning Cheer Chapter Lifetime Member (Annual)
$50

You are a Cheer Chapter Lifetime Member. Your payment of $50 to the MSU Alumni Association will be paid on your behalf.

PAYMENT: Annual Dues Only $50

New Cheer Chapter Lifetime Member
$450

With this payment your Cheer Chapter Lifetime Membership and your annual payment to the MSU Alumni Association.

PAYMENT: $ (400 + 50) = $450. No payment plan will be offered.

New Cheer Chapter Lifetime Member (MSU LIfetime Member)
$400

With this payment your Cheer Chapter Lifetime Membership will be paid since you are a MSU Alumni Association.

PAYMENT: $ (400 ) = $400. No payment plan will be offered.

New Cheer Chapter Member (MSUAA Lifetime Member)
$40

You are a NEW Cheer Chapter Member and an existing MSU Alumni Association Member. Your price will cover your annual Cheer Chapter Dues.

(Payment: $40.00)

