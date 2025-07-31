Morgan State University Alumni Cheerleaders Chapter Membership Dues

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
You ARE NOT a MSUAA Life Member. This means you pay MSUAA on an ANNUAL basis. **Your payment to MSUAA will be made on your behalf. **
PAYMENT: $50.00 MSUAA Annual + $40 Chapter Dues = 90.00
You are a Cheer Chapter Lifetime Member. Your payment of $50 to the MSU Alumni Association will be paid on your behalf.
PAYMENT: Annual Dues Only $50
With this payment your Cheer Chapter Lifetime Membership and your annual payment to the MSU Alumni Association.
PAYMENT: $ (400 + 50) = $450. No payment plan will be offered.
With this payment your Cheer Chapter Lifetime Membership will be paid since you are a MSU Alumni Association.
PAYMENT: $ (400 ) = $400. No payment plan will be offered.
You are a NEW Cheer Chapter Member and an existing MSU Alumni Association Member. Your price will cover your annual Cheer Chapter Dues.
(Payment: $40.00)
