Morgantown Hockey Association Annual Cash Bash & Night at the Races 2026

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About this event
Morgantown, WV 26501, USA
$
This is the admission ticket to the event! Included in the price of the ticket is the chance to win 13 cash prizes, food and beverage, opportunity to purchase additional raffles, 50/50, pull tabs and more!
Do not need to be present to win. This ticket is required for entry into the event.
This ticket is to name a horse in a race. If the horse wins, you win cash! This ticket is presale only and you must be present to win. You must have a Cash Bash ticket to enter.
This ticket will get you a reserved table of 8 and 8 horses to name. If the horse wins, you win cash! This is a presale ticket only and you must be present to win! You must have a Cash Bash ticket to enter.
This ticket will get you a reserved table of 8, 8 event tickets and 8 horses to name. If the horse wins, you win cash! This option is presale only. You must be present to win race prizes but you do not need to be present to win event ticket cash prizes.
All sponsors will get advertisement at the event. For sponsorships of $1000 or more, you will receive 8 event tickets, 8 horses and a table reserved with your business logo. In addition, your logo will be on our evening agenda, our website as well as various places at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!