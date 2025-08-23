Mormon Trails Across Wyoming And Utah's Memberships

The Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail is the historic route that crosses Wyoming and Utah, carrying tens of thousands of Mormon emigrants to the Great Salt Lake Valley starting in 1847. While not a single, marked trail, this corridor runs through communities, urban areas, and public lands, with notable sites in Wyoming like Fort Bridger and, in Utah, sites like Little Emigration Canyon and This Is The Place Heritage Park near Salt Lake City. Travelers can explore this history through auto tours, visitor centers, and by visiting individual trail sites.