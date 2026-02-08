Junior League Of Oxford

Junior League Of Oxford

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (Junior League of Oxford)

39 Rd 2068

Oxford, MS 38655, USA

Early Bird Ticket per family
$30
Available until Mar 21

This ticket guarantees entry for family with 3+ children to enjoy a photo with the Easter Bunny, an Easter craft, a breakfast treat for each child, and an opportunity to support the Junior League of Oxford with Kendra Scott.

Breakfast served to children will include donuts or pancakes and a drink.

Early Bird Ticket per child
$10
Available until Mar 21

This ticket guarantees entry to enjoy a photo with the Easter Bunny, an Easter craft, a breakfast treat for each child, and an opportunity to support the Junior League of Oxford with Kendra Scott.

Breakfast served to children will include donuts or pancakes and a drink.

Family ticket
$45
$45

This ticket guarantees entry for family with 3+ children to enjoy a photo with the Easter Bunny, an Easter craft, a breakfast treat for each child, and an opportunity to support the Junior League of Oxford with Kendra Scott.

Breakfast served to children will include donuts or pancakes and a drink.

Child ticket
$15
$15

This ticket guarantees entry to enjoy a photo with the Easter Bunny, an Easter craft, a breakfast treat for each child, and an opportunity to support the Junior League of Oxford with Kendra Scott.

Breakfast served to children will include donuts or pancakes and a drink.

