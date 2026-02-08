Breakfast with the Easter Bunny (Junior League of Oxford)

About this event
This ticket guarantees entry for family with 3+ children to enjoy a photo with the Easter Bunny, an Easter craft, a breakfast treat for each child, and an opportunity to support the Junior League of Oxford with Kendra Scott.
Breakfast served to children will include donuts or pancakes and a drink.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!