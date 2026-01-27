MORRIS ARBORETUM & GARDENS BUS TRIP-Spring-2026

The Philadelphia region is designated as America’s Garden Capital! Join Rancocas for a spring bus trip to the Morris Arboretum of UPENN. This 92-acre expanse features an ever-changing landscape of colorful gardens, champion trees, winding paths, sculptures, and water displays. Upon arrival at the arboretum, the group will participate in a guided “Garden Highlights” tour with stops at popular art, floral, and architectural features. We will use a reserved area for lunch—bring your own or purchase a box lunch. There will also be time after lunch for self-exploration of the arboretum. The trip is sponsored by the Rancocas Nature Center and includes charter bus transportation (from and to Prospector's Restaurant, Mt. Laurel), admission, guided garden tour, and driver gratuity. Cost: $84/per person; Box lunch: $15/per person. Payment secures the registration, and all sales are final.