Morris Park Council 566 Annual Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Valid until March 18, 2027
Honorary Members are those members who are at least 65 years old and have a minimum of 25 consecutive years of membership.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Honorary Life Members are those members who have reached the age of 70 and have 25 consecutive years of membership
or
Those members who have completed 50 consecutive years of membership regardless of age.
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