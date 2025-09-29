Morris Park Council of K of C 566

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Morris Park Council of K of C 566

About the memberships

Morris Park Council 566 Annual Membership Dues

Regular Membership Dues
$30

Valid until March 18, 2027

Honorary Member
$17.95

Valid until March 18, 2027

Honorary Members are those members who are at least 65 years old and have a minimum of 25 consecutive years of membership.

Honorary Life Members
Free

Valid until March 18, 2027

Honorary Life Members are those members who have reached the age of 70 and have 25 consecutive years of membership


or


Those members who have completed 50 consecutive years of membership regardless of age.

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