Morris Park Singers 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Looking for a challenge? You and up to three of your best problem-solvers can attend an escape room at Escapology Burnsville, followed by (hopefully celebratory) drinks and apps at Ineffable Brewing Company with Morris Parks Singers’ director, Danny Dahlquist-Johnson and his husband, Kevin Dahlquist-Johnson, two escape room frequenters.
Included: entry for up 4 people to an escape room at Escapology Burnsville, a drink/apps at Ineffable Brewing Company
Donated by: Morris Park Singers
Estimated Market Value: $270
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