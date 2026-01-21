Morris Park Singers, Inc.
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Morris Park Singers, Inc.

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Morris Park Singers, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Morris Park Singers 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

685 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA

1 - Escape Room with Music Director Danny Dahlquist-Johnson item
1 - Escape Room with Music Director Danny Dahlquist-Johnson item
1 - Escape Room with Music Director Danny Dahlquist-Johnson item
1 - Escape Room with Music Director Danny Dahlquist-Johnson
$100

Starting bid

Looking for a challenge? You and up to three of your best problem-solvers can attend an escape room at Escapology Burnsville, followed by (hopefully celebratory) drinks and apps at Ineffable Brewing Company with Morris Parks Singers’ director, Danny Dahlquist-Johnson and his husband, Kevin Dahlquist-Johnson, two escape room frequenters.
Included: entry for up 4 people to an escape room at Escapology Burnsville, a drink/apps at Ineffable Brewing Company
Donated by: Morris Park Singers
Estimated Market Value: $270

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