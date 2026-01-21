Morris Park Singers 2026 Silent Auction

Looking for a challenge? You and up to three of your best problem-solvers can attend an escape room at Escapology Burnsville, followed by (hopefully celebratory) drinks and apps at Ineffable Brewing Company with Morris Parks Singers’ director, Danny Dahlquist-Johnson and his husband, Kevin Dahlquist-Johnson, two escape room frequenters.

Included: entry for up 4 people to an escape room at Escapology Burnsville, a drink/apps at Ineffable Brewing Company

Donated by: Morris Park Singers

Estimated Market Value: $270