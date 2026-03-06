Morristown Trap Team Hanging Basket Fundraiser

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Old fashioned graceful greenery...your grandma's favorite! Bright light inside or shade outdoors
Brilliant, large flowers that contrast wonderfully with the deep colored foliage. Best if grown in mostly shade/part sun locations. Great for your porch or deck.
Brilliant, large flowers that contrast wonderfully with the deep colored foliage. Best if grown in mostly shade/part sun locations. Great for your porch or deck.
Brilliant, large flowers that contrast wonderfully with the deep colored foliage. Best if grown in mostly shade/part sun locations. Great for your porch or deck.
Greatly improved over million bells, these Proven Winner Brand Calibrachoa have superior summer full sun performance that truly make them SUPER!
Greatly improved over million bells, these Proven Winner Brand Calibrachoa have superior summer full sun performance that truly make them SUPER!
Colors are MIXED & may not be as shown in picture
Greatly improved over million bells, these Proven Winner Brand Calibrachoa have superior summer full sun performance that truly make them SUPER!
No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.
No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.
No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.
No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.
Colors are MIXED & may not be as shown in picture
No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.
Award winning cross of ivy and zonal geranium. Offers the bloom of a zonal geranium plus the mounded/semi-trailing ivy geranium foliage. EXCELLED heat resistance. Thrives in hanging baskets.
Award winning cross of ivy and zonal geranium. Offers the bloom of a zonal geranium plus the mounded/semi-trailing ivy geranium foliage. EXCELLED heat resistance. Thrives in hanging baskets.
Award winning cross of ivy and zonal geranium. Offers the bloom of a zonal geranium plus the mounded/semi-trailing ivy geranium foliage. EXCELLED heat resistance. Thrives in hanging baskets.
Gorgeous fully double hanging flowers that bloom all summer. Bright-diffused light out of direct sunlight.
Gorgeous fully double hanging flowers that bloom all summer. Bright-diffused light out of direct sunlight.
(Wandering Jew)
Foliage plant for indoors or out.
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