Black Lake Fish & Game Association

Offered by

Black Lake Fish & Game Association

About this shop

Morristown Trap Team Hanging Basket Fundraiser

#1 Boston Fern item
#1 Boston Fern
$25

Old fashioned graceful greenery...your grandma's favorite! Bright light inside or shade outdoors

#2 RED New Guinea Impatiens item
#2 RED New Guinea Impatiens
$25

Brilliant, large flowers that contrast wonderfully with the deep colored foliage. Best if grown in mostly shade/part sun locations. Great for your porch or deck.

#3 PINK New Guinea Impatiens item
#3 PINK New Guinea Impatiens
$25

Brilliant, large flowers that contrast wonderfully with the deep colored foliage. Best if grown in mostly shade/part sun locations. Great for your porch or deck.

#4 VIOLET New Guinea Impatiens item
#4 VIOLET New Guinea Impatiens
$25

Brilliant, large flowers that contrast wonderfully with the deep colored foliage. Best if grown in mostly shade/part sun locations. Great for your porch or deck.

#5 RED Superbells item
#5 RED Superbells
$25

Greatly improved over million bells, these Proven Winner Brand Calibrachoa have superior summer full sun performance that truly make them SUPER!

#6 PINK Superbells item
#6 PINK Superbells
$25

Greatly improved over million bells, these Proven Winner Brand Calibrachoa have superior summer full sun performance that truly make them SUPER!

#7 GROWERS CHOICE (MIXED COLORS) Superbells item
#7 GROWERS CHOICE (MIXED COLORS) Superbells
$25

Colors are MIXED & may not be as shown in picture

Greatly improved over million bells, these Proven Winner Brand Calibrachoa have superior summer full sun performance that truly make them SUPER!

#8 RED Supertunia item
#8 RED Supertunia
$25

No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.

#9 BLUE Supertunia item
#9 BLUE Supertunia
$25

No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.

#10 PINK STAR Supertunia item
#10 PINK STAR Supertunia
$25

No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.

#11 PLUM Supertunia item
#11 PLUM Supertunia
$25

No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.

#12 GROWERS CHOICE (MIXED COLORS) Supertunia item
#12 GROWERS CHOICE (MIXED COLORS) Supertunia
$25

Colors are MIXED & may not be as shown in picture

No ordinary petunia. Tremendous mounds of color, flowering in full sun all summer and into the fall.

#13 RED Calliope Geraniums item
#13 RED Calliope Geraniums
$25

Award winning cross of ivy and zonal geranium. Offers the bloom of a zonal geranium plus the mounded/semi-trailing ivy geranium foliage. EXCELLED heat resistance. Thrives in hanging baskets.

#14 PINK FLAME Calliope Geraniums item
#14 PINK FLAME Calliope Geraniums
$25

Award winning cross of ivy and zonal geranium. Offers the bloom of a zonal geranium plus the mounded/semi-trailing ivy geranium foliage. EXCELLED heat resistance. Thrives in hanging baskets.

#15 VIOLET Calliope Geraniums item
#15 VIOLET Calliope Geraniums
$25

Award winning cross of ivy and zonal geranium. Offers the bloom of a zonal geranium plus the mounded/semi-trailing ivy geranium foliage. EXCELLED heat resistance. Thrives in hanging baskets.

#16 DARK EYES Fuchsia item
#16 DARK EYES Fuchsia
$25

Gorgeous fully double hanging flowers that bloom all summer. Bright-diffused light out of direct sunlight.

#17 SWING TIME Fuchsia item
#17 SWING TIME Fuchsia
$25

Gorgeous fully double hanging flowers that bloom all summer. Bright-diffused light out of direct sunlight.

#18 Zebra Plant item
#18 Zebra Plant
$25

(Wandering Jew)

Foliage plant for indoors or out.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!