Morrisville Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Morrisville Chamber of Commerce

About this raffle

Morrisville Chamber of Commerce's Golf Classic & Raffle 2026

A night at The Umstead Hotel & Spa
$10

Enjoy a night at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in a king room, with breakfast for 2 at Heron's. (not valid on...certain dates. expires...)

Golf for 4 at Prestonwood Country Club
$20

The certificate will be good for a round of golf for four, limited to Tuesday through Thursday after 10:30am on a space available basis.  The tee time may be booked a max of 72 hours in advance by calling the Golf Shop.  Cart rentals are included.  Expiration of 7/1/27.  Retail value $800.

Carolina Hurricanes Autographed Hockey Stick
$10

Team autographed stick from the 25-26 year. Retail $Priceless

NC State Football Package
$10

TBD

RushHour Package
$10

TBD

Westin Hotel Staycation & Dining
$10

TBD

DPAC Tickets
$10

Show TBD by Duke Energy

Add a donation for Morrisville Chamber of Commerce

$

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