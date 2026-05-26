Morrisville Chamber of Commerce's Golf Classic & Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Enjoy a night at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in a king room, with breakfast for 2 at Heron's. (not valid on...certain dates. expires...)
The certificate will be good for a round of golf for four, limited to Tuesday through Thursday after 10:30am on a space available basis. The tee time may be booked a max of 72 hours in advance by calling the Golf Shop. Cart rentals are included. Expiration of 7/1/27. Retail value $800.
Team autographed stick from the 25-26 year. Retail $Priceless
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Show TBD by Duke Energy
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