Mo's Team Foundation Sponsorship

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About the memberships
Valid until May 11, 2027
High-Visibility Community Leader
✔ Large banner at BVB Idaho complex
✔ Logo on team training gear
✔ Prominent website placement with clickable logo
✔ Quarterly featured social media posts
✔ Sponsor recognition at events & tournaments
✔ Promotional booth at one major BVB Idaho event
✔ VIP recognition at awards banquet
Valid until May 11, 2027
Community Champion
✔ Medium banner at BVB Idaho complex
✔ Logo on website sponsor page
✔ Bi-monthly social media mentions
✔ Sponsor recognition at events
✔ Inclusion in tournament programs and newsletters
Valid until May 11, 2027
Supporting Partner
✔ Banner placement (shared)
✔ Logo on website sponsor page
✔ Quarterly social media recognition
✔ Event recognition signage
Valid until May 11, 2027
Grassroots Supporter
✔ Logo on website
✔ Annual social media thank-you post
✔ Recognition at end-of-season banquet
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