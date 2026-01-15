MOs Team Foundation

Offered by

MOs Team Foundation

About the memberships

Mo's Team Foundation Sponsorship

Gold Partner
$7,500

Valid until May 11, 2027

High-Visibility Community Leader

✔ Large banner at BVB Idaho complex
✔ Logo on team training gear
✔ Prominent website placement with clickable logo
✔ Quarterly featured social media posts
✔ Sponsor recognition at events & tournaments
✔ Promotional booth at one major BVB Idaho event
✔ VIP recognition at awards banquet

Silver Partner
$5,000

Valid until May 11, 2027

Community Champion

✔ Medium banner at BVB Idaho complex
✔ Logo on website sponsor page
✔ Bi-monthly social media mentions
✔ Sponsor recognition at events
✔ Inclusion in tournament programs and newsletters

Bronze Partner
$2,500

Valid until May 11, 2027

Supporting Partner

✔ Banner placement (shared)
✔ Logo on website sponsor page
✔ Quarterly social media recognition
✔ Event recognition signage

Community Partner
$1,000

Valid until May 11, 2027

Grassroots Supporter

✔ Logo on website
✔ Annual social media thank-you post
✔ Recognition at end-of-season banquet

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