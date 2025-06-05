Mosaic Multicultural Festival Vendor & Sponsor Payment

Receives a badge to walk around the festival engaging with guests, offering information, etc.
Receives a badge to walk around the festival engaging with guests, offering information, etc.
Art Vendor
$30
Brings arts and crafts and represents a country/culture at their booth. Culture must be approved prior to acceptance. An informational activity must be included at each booth.
Brings arts and crafts and represents a country/culture at their booth. Culture must be approved prior to acceptance. An informational activity must be included at each booth.
Food Vendor
$50
Brings food to serve at the festival. Food truck and 10x10 booth spaces available.
Brings food to serve at the festival. Food truck and 10x10 booth spaces available.
Bronze Sponsor
$300
Receives goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Booth sign provided.
Receives goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Booth sign provided.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Receives a 10x10 booth space, 1 roaming badge, logo on CAC site for a year, as well as goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Booth Sign Provided.
Receives a 10x10 booth space, 1 roaming badge, logo on CAC site for a year, as well as goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Booth Sign Provided.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Receives a 10x10 booth space, 2 roaming badges, logo on CAC site for a year, as well as goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Banner and booth Sign Provided.
Receives a 10x10 booth space, 2 roaming badges, logo on CAC site for a year, as well as goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Banner and booth Sign Provided.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Is able to select a specific placement for their included 10x10 booth space, 2 roaming badges, logo on CAC site for a year, as well as goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Banner and booth Sign Provided.
Is able to select a specific placement for their included 10x10 booth space, 2 roaming badges, logo on CAC site for a year, as well as goodie bag promotion and digital and print PR. Banner and booth Sign Provided.
Add a donation for Cultural Arts Council Douglasville Douglas County
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!