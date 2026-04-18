MOSCO OTG – Seoul Getaway (May 22–25, 2026)

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About this event
South Korea
👉 Book your flight here:
https://www.unchartedtravelbyabby.com/mosco-seoul
📅 Travel Dates: May 22–25, 2026
✈️ Route: Okinawa (OKA) ↔ Seoul Incheon (ICN)
⚠️ Important Notes:
📌 Reminder:
Your trip registration is only complete once:
✔️ Flights are booked through the link above
✔️ Land package is purchased through Zeffy
Covers 3 nights at L7 Hongdae Lotte Hotel, airport transfers, Korean BBQ dinner, color analysis experience, guided food tour, jimjilbang (Korean spa) entrance, and Suwon + Starfield Library tour.
Based on double occupancy. If you are open to sharing a room only complete tickets 1 & 2.
Meals not listed, optional spa treatments, and personal expenses (including shopping) are not included.
This ticket completes your land package registration for the trip.
⚠️ Please note: Your full trip registration is only complete once your flight has also been booked separately through the provided link.
This is ONLY if you want your OWN room.
Do Not do this ticket if you are open to sharing a room.
*the land package is based on double occupancy. If you want your own room you will need to complete tickets 1, 2, & 3.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!