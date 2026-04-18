Marine Corps Officer Spouses Club Okinawa

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Marine Corps Officer Spouses Club Okinawa

About this event

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MOSCO OTG – Seoul Getaway (May 22–25, 2026)

Seoul

South Korea

✈️ Step 1: Book Your Flight (Separately)
Free
  • To help ensure everyone’s flights align with planned activities and included airport transfers, please purchase your own round-trip airfare for this trip through the link below:

👉 Book your flight here:
https://www.unchartedtravelbyabby.com/mosco-seoul

📅 Travel Dates: May 22–25, 2026
✈️ Route: Okinawa (OKA) ↔ Seoul Incheon (ICN)


⚠️ Important Notes:

  • You will not be charged for flights through this Zeffy registration.
  • Flight booking must be completed separately using the link above.
  • If you choose flights outside of the above link, additional transfer costs may apply.
  • Airfare pricing is subject to change until booked, so early booking is strongly recommended.


📌 Reminder:

Your trip registration is only complete once:
✔️ Flights are booked through the link above
✔️ Land package is purchased through Zeffy


🌏 Step 2: Land Package (Hotel + Tours + Transfers)
$910

Covers 3 nights at L7 Hongdae Lotte Hotel, airport transfers, Korean BBQ dinner, color analysis experience, guided food tour, jimjilbang (Korean spa) entrance, and Suwon + Starfield Library tour.


Based on double occupancy. If you are open to sharing a room only complete tickets 1 & 2.


Meals not listed, optional spa treatments, and personal expenses (including shopping) are not included.


This ticket completes your land package registration for the trip.


⚠️ Please note: Your full trip registration is only complete once your flight has also been booked separately through the provided link.


🏨 Step 3: Hotel Room Upgrade (Solo Room Only)
$395

This is ONLY if you want your OWN room.


Do Not do this ticket if you are open to sharing a room.


*the land package is based on double occupancy. If you want your own room you will need to complete tickets 1, 2, & 3.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!