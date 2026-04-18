MOSCO OTG – Seoul Getaway (May 22–25, 2026)

Covers 3 nights at L7 Hongdae Lotte Hotel, airport transfers, Korean BBQ dinner, color analysis experience, guided food tour, jimjilbang (Korean spa) entrance, and Suwon + Starfield Library tour.





Based on double occupancy. If you are open to sharing a room only complete tickets 1 & 2.





Meals not listed, optional spa treatments, and personal expenses (including shopping) are not included.





This ticket completes your land package registration for the trip.





⚠️ Please note: Your full trip registration is only complete once your flight has also been booked separately through the provided link.



