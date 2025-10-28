Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026

508 S Main St

Moscow, ID 83843, USA

💰💼🎳 "The Big Lebowski" VIP Pass 💰💼🎳
$60

VIP admission to all activities of Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026


"The Big Lebowski" VIP Pass gets you 2 hours of bowling in the 300 Club at Zeppoz*, Pizza, Reserved Seating at the Kenworthy Theatre, and exclusive merch!


*Each lane can accommodate 6 bowlers. Each bowler in the 300 Club must purchase a VIP Pass. We will do our best to group you and your friends together purchasing 6 tickets is the best way to ensure bowlers are matched together.


🧔🕶🎳 "The Dude" Pass 🧔🕶🎳
$40

Admission to all activities of Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026


"The Dude" Pass gets you 2 hours of bowling, pizza and entry into the Kenworthy Theatre for the film screening.


*Each lane can accommodate 6 bowlers. We will do our best to group you and your friends together but purchasing 6 tickets is the best way to ensure bowlers are matched together.

🪖🥃🎳 "The Walter" Bowling Only Pass 🪖🥃🎳
$25

If you only want to roll, "The Walter" pass is for you. Enjoy 2 hours of bowling*--Pizza included!


While we will do our best to assign you to lanes with friends, first priority goes to those who purchased "The Dude" passes.

🤠🍿🎥 "The Stranger" Movie Only Pass 🤠🍿🎥
$20

If bowling isn't your thing, "The Stranger" pass is your ticket to the film screening and trivia at the historic Kenworthy Theatre.

Exclusive Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026 T-Shirt
$25

Snag an exclusive Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026 T-Shirt! Only 50 T-shirts will be available!

Exclusive Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026 Sticker Pack
$7

Snag an exclusive Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026 Sticker Pack! Already Included with VIP Passes!

