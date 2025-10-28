VIP admission to all activities of Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026
"The Big Lebowski" VIP Pass gets you 2 hours of bowling in the 300 Club at Zeppoz*, Pizza, Reserved Seating at the Kenworthy Theatre, and exclusive merch!
*Each lane can accommodate 6 bowlers. Each bowler in the 300 Club must purchase a VIP Pass. We will do our best to group you and your friends together purchasing 6 tickets is the best way to ensure bowlers are matched together.
Admission to all activities of Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026
"The Dude" Pass gets you 2 hours of bowling, pizza and entry into the Kenworthy Theatre for the film screening.
If you only want to roll, "The Walter" pass is for you. Enjoy 2 hours of bowling*--Pizza included!
While we will do our best to assign you to lanes with friends, first priority goes to those who purchased "The Dude" passes.
If bowling isn't your thing, "The Stranger" pass is your ticket to the film screening and trivia at the historic Kenworthy Theatre.
Snag an exclusive Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026 T-Shirt! Only 50 T-shirts will be available!
Snag an exclusive Moscow Lebowski Fest 2026 Sticker Pack! Already Included with VIP Passes!
