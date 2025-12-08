Charity Moss Wall Art Masterclass

🎟️ Ticket Includes:

✨ Champagne – Enjoy flowing champagne throughout the event.

✨ Delicious Appetizers – Light bites served to elevate the creative experience.

✨ Good Company & Great Mood – A warm, uplifting atmosphere surrounded by wonderful people.

✨ Hands-On Moss Wall Art Workshop – Learn to design your own modern moss décor in an interactive, guided session.

✨ Take-Home Artwork – Each attendee will leave with a completed 12×16" moss wall art piece — crafted by you.

A beautiful experience, a meaningful cause, and a stunning piece of art to take home.