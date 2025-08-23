Most Benevolent Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star

Hosted by

Most Benevolent Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star

About this raffle

Most Worshipful Benevolent Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star Fundraiser - Silver Queen 2025

Minimum Contribution
$10
This includes 5 tickets

If you wish to participate at the minimum level.

More than the Minimum Contribution
$2

If you wish to participate at a level more than the minimum.

Add a donation for Most Benevolent Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!