Mostly Monkeys BIG Trip Auction! PREVIEW

5 night stay in Yachats, Oregon. Cottage. Sleeps up to 4 guests.1 Bendroom + Futon. 5 minutes to the beach with a private creek. $1000 Value!
3 night stay at a modern private cabin on forrest edge with views. Perfect spring or fall getaway. Valid May through Sep (No Holiday Weekends) $1000 Value
Located on a picturesque bluff above Trinidad State Beach, this home has an incredible unobstructed ocean view. Featuring a hot tub for 6 people, a deck overlooking the magnificent ocean, and beautiful back yard to complement the setting. Trinidad State Park directly borders this home to the North, so you're right at the edge of great walking trails. Grocery store, coffee shops, restaurants, etc. are all within walking distance. You'll feel right at home! Max. occupancy 8 adults and 2 children.
Bienvenidos to this charming, spacious Ocean View Beach House! Relax in this cozy Mexican decor property located inside a safe private gated community w/ 24/7 guarded station & security guards on premise. The house is steps away from the private beach! It offers parking, large terrace w/ ocean view, BBQ, picnic table & reclining outdoor chaises. A courtyard w/ a relaxing garden. Guests can find convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, movie theater & shopping center nearby. $900 Value!
4 nights and 5 days at this airy condo with two master suites! 12 minutes walk to the beach or to old town. Fully furnished, washer and dryer included. Full house medical grade water treatment system! Great times for 4 people to enjoy fun in the sun!
Subject to availabilty.
7 days / 6 nights at any of the listed locations. The One Bedroom Suite has one bedroom with a king-size bed, a living room with a dining table and kitchen, one bathroom, a terrace with private plunge pool, and two TVs.
LOCATIONS
Nuevo Nayarit
Riviera Maya
Fast Cape
Los Cabos
Acapulco
Puerto Peñasco
Puerto Vallarta
Mazatlán
