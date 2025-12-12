Mostly Monkeys BIG Trip Auction! PREVIEW

Located on a picturesque bluff above Trinidad State Beach, this home has an incredible unobstructed ocean view. Featuring a hot tub for 6 people, a deck overlooking the magnificent ocean, and beautiful back yard to complement the setting. Trinidad State Park directly borders this home to the North, so you're right at the edge of great walking trails. Grocery store, coffee shops, restaurants, etc. are all within walking distance. You'll feel right at home! Max. occupancy 8 adults and 2 children.