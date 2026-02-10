MOTHER & DAUGHTER BRUNCH-“The Mantle & The Mission”

About this event
(Earlybird Special until March 15th, 2026
Join Women with Vision, Inc. NC & WOW as we IGNITE YOUR MANTLE & MISSION for 2026 & Beyond! “The Mantle & The Mission”
Passing the Call from Mother to Daughter
Location: TBA
🎉 An interactive, transformational experience for visionary mothers & daughters!
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers.
A Vending Table with two chairs on Saturday, May 9th, 2026
for the Mother Daughter Brunch.
Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks, Author.
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet, November 2026.
Brunch for 2 included
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!