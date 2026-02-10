Women With Vision Inc

MOTHER & DAUGHTER BRUNCH-“The Mantle & The Mission”

Earlybird Special
$35
Available until Mar 31

(Earlybird Special until March 15th, 2026

Join Women with Vision, Inc. NC & WOW as we IGNITE YOUR MANTLE & MISSION for 2026 & Beyond! “The Mantle & The Mission”
Passing the Call from Mother to Daughter
Location: TBA
🎉 An interactive, transformational experience for visionary mothers & daughters!

VIP Vendor Supporter
$75

This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:


Table top acknowledgement at conference and logo on marketing flyers.


A Vending Table with two chairs on Saturday, May 9th, 2026

for the Mother Daughter Brunch.


Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by Charlene Sparks, Author.


Recognition at Caregivers Banquet, November 2026.


Brunch for 2 included

