Mother & Me – Mother’s Day Experience at the Barn

About this event
Admission for two guests for the Mother’s Day experience including horse interaction, grounding session, sadhu board walking, sound bath, and tea ceremony.
Mother’s Day experience including horse interaction, grounding session, sadhu board walking, sound bath, and tea ceremony.
Complimentary ticket for burn survivors.
This experience is offered free of charge through the support of Fenix Family Fund.
$
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