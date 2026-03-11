Hosted by

Fenix Family Fund

About this event

Mother & Me – Mother’s Day Experience at the Barn

Mother & Me Experience (Couple Ticket)
$99

Admission for two guests for the Mother’s Day experience including horse interaction, grounding session, sadhu board walking, sound bath, and tea ceremony.

General Admission ( Single Admission)
$55

Mother’s Day experience including horse interaction, grounding session, sadhu board walking, sound bath, and tea ceremony.

Burn Survivor/Caregiver
Free

Complimentary ticket for burn survivors.

This experience is offered free of charge through the support of Fenix Family Fund.

Add a donation for Fenix Family Fund

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