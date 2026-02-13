Mother & Son Royal Dance

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Includes 2 tix - Mom & 1 guest
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes 3 tix - Mom & 2 guest
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes 4 tix - Mom & 3 guest
This option is available for individuals who may be unable to attend but wish to contribute to a worthy cause. All proceeds will be allocated to the Village of Legacy programs and future events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!