Village Of Legacy

Hosted by

Village Of Legacy

About this event

Mother & Son Royal Dance

General Admission (Mother & Son Pair)
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Includes 2 tix - Mom & 1 guest

General Admission (Mother & Son Trio)
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes 3 tix - Mom & 2 guest

General Admission (Mother & Son Group)
$45
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes 4 tix - Mom & 3 guest

Donation - THIS IS NOT A TICKET
Pay what you can

This option is available for individuals who may be unable to attend but wish to contribute to a worthy cause. All proceeds will be allocated to the Village of Legacy programs and future events.

Add a donation for Village Of Legacy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!