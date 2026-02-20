Ivy Educational Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Ivy Educational Foundation Inc

About this event

Mother-Daughter Luncheon

4000 RCA Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, USA

Adult Admission Ticket
$115

Ages 13 and up

Child Admission Ticket
$75

Ages 4-12

Table Sponsorship
$1,150

THIS PURCHASE INCLUDES A TABLE WITH 10 GUESTS. PLEASE SEND NAMES TO [email protected]

Also business name on the donor advertising board which will be

displayed at the Luncheon, business link on the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Tau Omega Chapter website

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

This purchase includes 1 seat at a reserved table, business name on the donor advertising board which will be

displayed at the Luncheon, business link on the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Tau Omega Chapter website

Add a donation for Ivy Educational Foundation Inc

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