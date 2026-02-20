Mother-Daughter Luncheon

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About this event
Ages 13 and up
Ages 4-12
THIS PURCHASE INCLUDES A TABLE WITH 10 GUESTS. PLEASE SEND NAMES TO [email protected]
Also business name on the donor advertising board which will be
displayed at the Luncheon, business link on the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Tau Omega Chapter website
This purchase includes 1 seat at a reserved table, business name on the donor advertising board which will be
displayed at the Luncheon, business link on the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Tau Omega Chapter website
$
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