Mother Lode Christian School's 2025 Jog-A-Thon

Your business’s name will be prominently featured on our event banner.
Your business's SMALL logo will be prominently featured on our event banner.
Your business's LARGE logo will be prominently featured on our event banner.
Your business's SMALL logo will be printed on our event t-shirt, and a LARGE company banner will grace our school parking lot fence.
Your business's LARGE logo will be printed on our event t-shirt, a LARGE company banner will grace our school parking lot fence, and we will present you with a commemorative plaque as a token of our heartfelt gratitude for your generous donation and unwavering support.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing