Mother Lode Christian School's 2025 Jog-A-Thon

$150 Donation
$150

Your business’s name will be prominently featured on our event banner.

$250 Donation
$250

Your business's SMALL logo will be prominently featured on our event banner.

$500 Donation
$500

Your business's LARGE logo will be prominently featured on our event banner.

$1000 Donation
$1,000

Your business's SMALL logo will be printed on our event t-shirt, and a LARGE company banner will grace our school parking lot fence.

$2000 Donation
$2,000

Your business's LARGE logo will be printed on our event t-shirt, a LARGE company banner will grace our school parking lot fence, and we will present you with a commemorative plaque as a token of our heartfelt gratitude for your generous donation and unwavering support.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing