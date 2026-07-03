A woman with dark curly hair is featured in the foreground against a dark background with play details.
Hurt Broken Now Healed And Delivered Ministries

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Hurt Broken Now Healed And Delivered Ministries

About this event

Mother of Inmates — A Stage Play

120 E Main St

Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

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Early Bird Ticket— $25 | 2:30 PM SHOW
$25
Available until Aug 8

Limited-time pricing before prices increase to $40. Secure your seat now for the 2:30 PM showing of Mother of Inmates — a powerful stage play of grief, shame, and the hard work of forgiveness.


Early Bird pricing ends July 31 — don't wait to lock in your seat for this limited two-show engagement.

Early Bird Ticket— $25 | 6:30 PM SHOW
$25
Available until Aug 8

Limited-time pricing before prices increase to $40. Secure your seat now for the 6:30 PM showing of Mother of Inmates — a powerful stage play of grief, shame, and the hard work of forgiveness.


Early Bird pricing ends July 31 — don't wait to lock in your seat for this limited two-show engagement.

Vendor Booth — 2:30 PM Show
$75
Available until Aug 8

Reserve your vendor booth for the 2:30 PM showing of Mother of Inmates. Only 5 booths available for this show — connect with our audience before and after the performance.


Note: No food vendors. Dessert vendors are welcome.


Early Bird booth pricing ends July 31 — secure your spot today.

Vendor Booth — 6:30 PM Show
$75
Available until Aug 8

Reserve your vendor booth for the 6:30 PM showing of Mother of Inmates. Only 5 booths available for this show — connect with our audience before and after the performance.


Note: No food vendors. Dessert vendors are welcome.


Early Bird booth pricing ends July 31 — secure your spot today.

Vendor Booth Early Bird Special — Both Shows
$125
Available until Aug 8

Reserve your vendor booth for both the 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM showings of Mother of Inmates — one booth fee, two full audiences. Save $25 compared to booking each show separately.


Note: No food vendors. Dessert vendors are welcome.


Early Bird booth pricing ends July 31 — secure your spot today.

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