Wildwood Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Wildwood Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Mother-Son Dance: Sweethearts 💛 & Superheroes 🦸 (2026)

Sweetheart (Mother) 💛
$10

Please note: This is a special Mother-Son event. To preserve space and ensure a meaningful experience for each pair, attendance is limited to participating moms (or special guests) and their sons only.

Superhero (Son) 🦸
$10

Please note: This is a special Mother-Son event. To preserve space and ensure a meaningful experience for each pair, attendance is limited to participating moms (or special guests) and their sons only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!