Mother & Son Glow Party!

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About this event
Admission for one boy and one special guest to enjoy a night full of glowing fun, music, and memories!
Add some extra glow to your night! Includes a neon drawstring bag filled with fun glow items like a giant foam glow stick, light-up glasses, a snack, and more glowing surprises!
Add another son to your group! Includes entry for one additional child to enjoy all the glow party fun!
$
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