South Williamsport Elementary PTO

Hosted by

South Williamsport Elementary PTO

About this event

Mother & Son Glow Party!

700 Percy St

South Williamsport, PA 17702, USA

Glow Night Entry- Mother & Son Pair
$30

Admission for one boy and one special guest to enjoy a night full of glowing fun, music, and memories!

Glow Party Pack Add-On
$10

Add some extra glow to your night! Includes a neon drawstring bag filled with fun glow items like a giant foam glow stick, light-up glasses, a snack, and more glowing surprises!

Extra Glow Guest
$5

Add another son to your group! Includes entry for one additional child to enjoy all the glow party fun!

Add a donation for South Williamsport Elementary PTO

$

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