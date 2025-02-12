The Tea for Two Ticket is the perfect way to experience a charming afternoon of elegance and connection at our Mother-Daughter Tea Party! This ticket includes admission for one female adult and one daughter, allowing you to enjoy all the delightful offerings of the event together.
The Tea for Two Ticket is the perfect way to experience a charming afternoon of elegance and connection at our Mother-Daughter Tea Party! This ticket includes admission for one female adult and one daughter, allowing you to enjoy all the delightful offerings of the event together.
Additional Daughter Ticket
$20
Have more daughters who want to join in the fun? This add-on Ticket is the perfect way to include an additional child in this special Mother-Daughter Tea Party experience!
Have more daughters who want to join in the fun? This add-on Ticket is the perfect way to include an additional child in this special Mother-Daughter Tea Party experience!
Additional Adult Ticket
$25
Would you like grandma to join along for the fun? Please select this option for each additional adult attending. Thank you!
Would you like grandma to join along for the fun? Please select this option for each additional adult attending. Thank you!
Waitlist
free
Select this option to be added to our waitlist. We will contact you should there be additional availability.
Select this option to be added to our waitlist. We will contact you should there be additional availability.