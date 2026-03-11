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About this event
Little Rock, AR 72206
Your General Admission ticket includes entry to Motherhood: Honoring the Women We Are, a Mother’s Day weekend brunch designed to honor the many journeys of motherhood. Guests will enjoy an elegant brunch catered by Utopia Deli, heartfelt storytelling, and practical tools shared by a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to help navigate life’s transitions.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in several meaningful experiences throughout the event, including a flower bar, encouragement board, art table, letter-writing station, and a memory table where names and stories can be quietly honored.
This gathering is designed to be a welcoming space for connection, reflection, and honoring the women we are becoming.
This ticket includes admission for two guests to Motherhood: Honoring the Women We Are, a Mother’s Day weekend brunch created to honor the many journeys of motherhood. Come together and share a meaningful morning of connection, reflection, and encouragement.
Guests will enjoy an elegant brunch catered by Utopia Deli, heartfelt storytelling from the hosts, and practical tools shared by a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to help navigate life’s transitions.
Together, you’ll also have the opportunity to participate in several thoughtful experiences throughout the event, including a flower bar, encouragement board, art table, letter-writing station, and memory table where names and stories can be quietly honored.
Bring a friend, sister, mother, or someone who could use a gentle and supportive space to reflect and connect.
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