Hosted by

Fema Employees Association

About this event

Sales closed

Mother's Day Basket Silent Auction

Pick-up location

600 N Loop 288, Denton, TX 76208, USA

Pampered Mom item
Pampered Mom
$40

Starting bid

You are not just a mom, you are a Super Mom, and you deserve all the best.

Basket Value: Over $200.00

Content:

·       Warm Snuggling shawl with phone holder

·       Teacup

·       Nighttime detox De stress Tea

·       Stress Free Candle

·       Steaming Shower bombs

·       Relaxing Melt Away Stress Bath Bombs

·       Spa Headband with wrist cuffs

·       3 Face Masks

·       Cooling Eye Patches

·       Battery lit candle Flowers in a ballon

·       Mother’s Day Card

·       Cool Mom’s Socks

·       Thank You mom badge

·       Best Mom Ever Barge




Tickled Pink for Mom item
Tickled Pink for Mom
$30

Starting bid

A dream in Pink for Mom


Basket Value: Over $200.00

Content:

·       Pink Crate Basket

·       Best Mom Tumbler

·       Rasberry / peach candle

·       Pink weighted pad

·       Paperback book

·       Sassy socks

·       Pink back brush

·       Chocolate nuggets Raspberry filling

·       Soap rose buds

·       Pink handbag

·       Oink furry blanket

·       Himalayan salt scrub

·       Burt's bee face wipes

·       Pink eye mask

·       Pink vanilla mist

·       Olay body wash

·       Mom bracelet

·       Pink nail polish

·       Little girl book

·       25.00 Wine Wood Gift card

Comfort and Care for Mom item
Comfort and Care for Mom
$40

Starting bid

Because we want mom comfortable.


Basket Value: Over $200.00

Content:

·       25.00 Bath and Body Work Gift card

·       Bath and Body Kit

·       Bath Salts

·       Diffuser oil

·       Blue Candle

·       Mani Pedi Kit

·       Notebook with Pen

·       Blanket

·       Diffuser

·       Coffee Cup

·       Coasters

·       Pink Candle

·       Journal

·       Love Sign

·       Chocolates

·       Loofa Sponges

·       Floral Salts

·       Rose-Stained Glass

·       Tea Pot with cups

·       Mindfulness Sign

·       Pillow

·       Blanket

·       Flower Spinner

·       White Candle

·       Massager

·       Aloe Socks

Luxurious Spa for Mom item
Luxurious Spa for Mom
$40

Starting bid

Because mom deserve all the luxury she can get.


Basket Value: Over $200.00

Content:

·       95.00 One day Pass World Springs Spa

·       Nod Pod weighted blanket for your eyes

·       Luxurious waffle bath robe

·       Cloud fuzzy socks

·       Hand, foot and face mask

·       Casaluna candle

·       Shower steamers

·       L’Occitane Huile De Douche shower gel

·       Hair Clip

·       Face Ice Rolles/Guasha


Mommy and Me item
Mommy and Me
$40

Starting bid

Because Mommy and Me are a team.


Basket Value: Over $200.00

Content:

Mommy

·       Floret apron

·       Floer knee pads

·       Flower garden

·       Floret pot

·       Sprinkler

·       Lavender plant

·       1 bag potting soil

·       25.00 Home Depot gift card

·       Bird house

·       Hummingbird feeder with hook

·       Hummingbird feed

·       Flower seeds - 6 packages

·       Garden statue

·       Garden gloves

·       Gnome plant stake

·       Bear paw digger

·       Sunflower sign

·       Sunflower welcome sign

 

Little Basket

·       Garden toy basket

·       Bubbles

·       Daisy grows kit

·       Mushrooms’ stake

·       Garden rock

·       Solar flower

·       Balloon windmill

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