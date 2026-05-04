Mother's Day Basket Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
You are not just a mom, you are a Super Mom, and you deserve all the best.
Basket Value: Over $200.00
Content:
· Warm Snuggling shawl with phone holder
· Teacup
· Nighttime detox De stress Tea
· Stress Free Candle
· Steaming Shower bombs
· Relaxing Melt Away Stress Bath Bombs
· Spa Headband with wrist cuffs
· 3 Face Masks
· Cooling Eye Patches
· Battery lit candle Flowers in a ballon
· Mother’s Day Card
· Cool Mom’s Socks
· Thank You mom badge
· Best Mom Ever Barge
Starting bid
A dream in Pink for Mom
Basket Value: Over $200.00
Content:
· Pink Crate Basket
· Best Mom Tumbler
· Rasberry / peach candle
· Pink weighted pad
· Paperback book
· Sassy socks
· Pink back brush
· Chocolate nuggets Raspberry filling
· Soap rose buds
· Pink handbag
· Oink furry blanket
· Himalayan salt scrub
· Burt's bee face wipes
· Pink eye mask
· Pink vanilla mist
· Olay body wash
· Mom bracelet
· Pink nail polish
· Little girl book
· 25.00 Wine Wood Gift card
Starting bid
Because we want mom comfortable.
Basket Value: Over $200.00
Content:
· 25.00 Bath and Body Work Gift card
· Bath and Body Kit
· Bath Salts
· Diffuser oil
· Blue Candle
· Mani Pedi Kit
· Notebook with Pen
· Blanket
· Diffuser
· Coffee Cup
· Coasters
· Pink Candle
· Journal
· Love Sign
· Chocolates
· Loofa Sponges
· Floral Salts
· Rose-Stained Glass
· Tea Pot with cups
· Mindfulness Sign
· Pillow
· Blanket
· Flower Spinner
· White Candle
· Massager
· Aloe Socks
Starting bid
Because mom deserve all the luxury she can get.
Basket Value: Over $200.00
Content:
· 95.00 One day Pass World Springs Spa
· Nod Pod weighted blanket for your eyes
· Luxurious waffle bath robe
· Cloud fuzzy socks
· Hand, foot and face mask
· Casaluna candle
· Shower steamers
· L’Occitane Huile De Douche shower gel
· Hair Clip
· Face Ice Rolles/Guasha
Starting bid
Because Mommy and Me are a team.
Basket Value: Over $200.00
Content:
Mommy
· Floret apron
· Floer knee pads
· Flower garden
· Floret pot
· Sprinkler
· Lavender plant
· 1 bag potting soil
· 25.00 Home Depot gift card
· Bird house
· Hummingbird feeder with hook
· Hummingbird feed
· Flower seeds - 6 packages
· Garden statue
· Garden gloves
· Gnome plant stake
· Bear paw digger
· Sunflower sign
· Sunflower welcome sign
Little Basket
· Garden toy basket
· Bubbles
· Daisy grows kit
· Mushrooms’ stake
· Garden rock
· Solar flower
· Balloon windmill
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