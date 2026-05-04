Mother's Day Basket Silent Auction

You are not just a mom, you are a Super Mom, and you deserve all the best.

Basket Value: Over $200.00

Content:

· Warm Snuggling shawl with phone holder

· Teacup

· Nighttime detox De stress Tea

· Stress Free Candle

· Steaming Shower bombs

· Relaxing Melt Away Stress Bath Bombs

· Spa Headband with wrist cuffs

· 3 Face Masks

· Cooling Eye Patches

· Battery lit candle Flowers in a ballon

· Mother’s Day Card

· Cool Mom’s Socks

· Thank You mom badge

· Best Mom Ever Barge











